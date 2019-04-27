Jim Gaffigan Brings Quality Time Tour To Arsht Center

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County (@ArshtCenter) is proud to present Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) on December 28, 2019 as part of its 2019-2020 Live at Knight series. A true comedic triple threat, having achieved major milestones in stand-up, acting, and writing, Jim Gaffigan's clever and quiet style has earned him a spot as one of the most successful touring comedians in the country today.

Tickets to Jim Gaffigan are $50 and $75* and will be available to Arsht Center Culturist members beginning April 27 at noon EST and to the general public beginning May 3 at noon EST. Tickets may be purchased through the Adrienne Arsht Center Box Office by calling (305) 949-6722, or online at arshtcenter.org.

Jim Gaffigan is a four-time Grammy nominated comedian, actor, two-time New York Times best-selling author, Emmy-winning top touring performer, and multi-platinum-selling recording artist. Gaffigan is known around the world for his unique brand of humor, which largely revolves around his observations on life and food. With multiple projects in motion, Gaffigan is currently on his "Quality Time" stand-up comedy tour.

2019 will be Gaffigan's biggest year to date with an astonishing seven films scheduled for release. Three of these films premiered at this year's Sundance Film Festival including Troop Zero with Viola Davis and Alison Janney, Them That Follow (official release date is June 21st), and Light From Light - with many festival goers calling Gaffigan the "King of Sundance."

This month, Gaffigan co-starred in the new film Drunk Parents with Alec Baldwin and Salma Hayek. Additionally, Gaffigan will release his unprecedented seventh stand-up special, Quality Time, later this year with Amazon Prime making history as the streaming service's first original comedy special.

Jim Gaffigan has two upcoming films being released later this year in which he is the lead. One is a comedic film called Being Frank opening on Father's Day Weekend and the other is American Dreamer, a dark thriller opening September 20th. American Dreamer is the grand finale of 2019 for Jim and features him as a ride share driver who moonlights as a private driver for a drug dealer.

In addition to two seasons of the critically-acclaimed semi-auto biographical "The Jim Gaffigan Show," which he wrote and produced with his wife Jeannie, and his widely popular stand-up comedy specials, Gaffigan has guest starred on many television comedies and dramas, ranging from "Portlandia" and "Bob's Burgers" to the HBO cult hits "Flight of the Conchords" to dramatic roles in "Law & Order."

Gaffigan also regularly does humorous commentaries on "CBS Sunday Morning." Last year, Jim served as master of ceremonies at The Al Smith Memorial dinner. In 2015, Gaffigan had the great honor of performing for Pope Francis and more than one million festival attendees at the Festival of Families in Philadelphia.

For more information, please visit www.jimgaffigan.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Miami Stories

More Hot Stories For You