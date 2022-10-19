IGen Film Festival Hosts Reel 2 Reel Youth Day in Historic Overtown

IGen Film Festival 2022 is set to host its Reel 2 Reel Youth Day on Friday, October 28, 2022, from 10 am-5 pm at the Black Archives-Historic Lyric Theater.

Youth Invited To Attend And Get Tips On What it Takes To Be An Actor in the Entertainment Industry.

iGen Film Festival Encourages The Next Generation of Actors and Filmmakers

103.5 The Beat Radio Personality Stichiz Set To Moderate Afternoon Reel 2 Reel Sessions.

The iGen Film Festival's Reel 2 Reel Youth Day is set for Friday, October 28, 2022, from 10 am-5 pm at the Black Archives Lyric Theater Historical Arts Complex located at 819 NW 2nd Ave Miami, Florida 33136. The panel will share their stories and experiences as a way to advance the iGen Film Festival's mission to mentor and prepare aspiring filmmakers and actors to work in the entertainment industry. The rising actors participating for the day include Ayden Brady, Charity Joy Harrison, and Herode Etienne. The 2022 Ambassador is Alan Gay, best known for her role as young Miranda Bailey on Grey's Anatomy (Season 14) and Nickelodeon's New to This Planet series. In addition, some REEL-to-REEL rising star alums have appeared in national commercials, networks, and movies, such as Fox, ABC, Nickelodeon, and Tyler Perry Studios. The IGen Film Festival is made possible with the support of the Southeast Overtown/Park West Community Redevelopment Agency, Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Headliner Market Group. To register for the iGen Film Festival, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2204152®id=19&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.igenfilmfestival.info%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

"I am excited about this year's lineup of talent participating in the Reel 2 Reel Youth Day. This allows aspiring actors and filmmakers to learn tips from actors amplifying their voices and working towards a more diverse and inclusive entertainment industry," states Elijah Wells, Founder of the iGen Film Festival.

The iGen Film Festival is a multi-day event that features screenings of international films, masterclasses, workshops, panel discussions, and an annual award show. In the past, they have featured celebrities and influencers such as Romeo Miller, Sope Aluko, Jo Marie Payton, Cee Lo Green, Reggie Scott, and Ghana Wilson.

"The Southeast Overtown/Park West Community Redevelopment Agency is proud to be a patron of the iGen Film Festival. We are even more proud that one of our very own, Elijah Wells, has brought an event of this magnitude back to his neighborhood", states James McQueen, Executive Director, The Southeast Overtown/Park West CRA, City of Miami.

"We are happy to be a supporter of the iGen Film Festival once again. Each year the event grows in scope and continues to be an event weekend that is attractive to visitors and residents", states Connie Kinnard, Senior VP of Multicultural Tourism & Development Greater Miami Convention &Visitors Bureau.

To register your student or organization, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2204152®id=19&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.igenfilmfestival.info%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. Follow @igenfilmfestival on Instagram.