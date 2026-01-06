Human Nature Returns to Aventura Arts & Cultural Center This Month

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

As Smokey Robinson's protégés, Australia's Human Nature returns to its soulful roots with its acclaimed interpretations of the Motown songbook in HUMAN NATURE - Back to the Sound of Motown, presented by the City of Aventura, on Thursday, January 22 at 8 p.m. at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center.

The show is a celebration of all the things the performers and their audiences love most, the greatest songs of all time, with three of the greatest vocal harmony singers in the world.

After forming in high school, the group signed with Sony Music Australia. In the more than two decades since, they have released 13 studio albums, four of which reached No. 1 in Australia. They have earned 27 platinum awards, 19 top 40 singles and five top 10 hits worldwide, with album sales exceeding 2.5 million in Australia alone.

This dynamic show will celebrate some of Motown's chart-topping hits, including “Dancing in the Street,” “Ain't Too Proud to Beg,” “Reach Out I'll Be There,” “Stop! In the Name of Love” as well as other Motown classics that the performers have become synonymous with. Human Nature will also highlight some of their own legendary Australian pop hits and so much more.

Tickets to all shows are on sale now. Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. Buy tickets online at aventuracenter.org, by phone at 877.311.7469 or 954.462.0222 or in person at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center box office Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance. For Group Sales, please call 954.660.6307.