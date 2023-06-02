History Fort Lauderdale's 'Take Pride! A Retrospective of LGBTQ Life In South Florida' Comes To Galleria Fort Lauderdale This Month

The event runs June 1 - 30 at Galleria Fort Lauderdale.

By:
Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Broward Center President & CEO Kelley Shanley To Step Down in March 2024 Photo 3 Broward Center President & CEO Kelley Shanley To Step Down in March 2024
Arts Garage To Present LOVING AVERY: A Musical Salute To Avery Sommers, July 23 Photo 4 Arts Garage To Present LOVING AVERY: A Musical Salute To Avery Sommers, July 23

Arts Garage To Present LOVING AVERY: A Musical Salute To Avery Sommers, July 23

Arts Garage To Present LOVING AVERY: A Musical Salute To Avery Sommers, July 23

History Fort Lauderdale will present “Take PRIDE! A Retrospective of LGBTQ Life in South Florida,” a multimedia exhibit chronicling the gay rights movement and the impact of the LGBTQ community on South Florida's vibrant arts and culture, business, media, and political landscape, from June 1 - 30 at Galleria Fort Lauderdale.

“History Fort Lauderdale is proud to unite the valuable legacies of our LGBTQ businesses and influential leaders who have worked to make our great city an ideal place to live, work, and play,” said Patricia Zeiler, executive director of History Fort Lauderdale. “The community continues to have a profound impact on South Florida advancing the arts, business and social scene.”  

This powerful PRIDE month exhibit, located near Swarovski, between Macy's and Dillard's, will include over 100 historical photographs plus videos and costumes chronicling the growth, awareness and struggle of the LGBTQ community through the years. Photos will capture the liberation movement of the 1960s and '70s, the activism and rise of PRIDE parades and human rights rallies and the proliferation of gay-centric world-famous business endeavors including the Marlin Beach Hotel, The Copa and Backstreet.

A Photo Tribute Wall will feature lifestyle and significant event photos from Michael Murphy Photography. For more than 30 years, Michael Murphy has been capturing historic moments and memorable individuals that have shaped the South Florida LGBTQ landscape. In addition, the exhibit will include the showing of “Open Dialogues,” an award-winning short film which captures the personal narratives of LGBTQ voices, produced by Art and Culture Center Hollywood, directed by Miami-based filmmaker Freddy Rodriguez and funded by Community Foundation of Broward.

“Galleria Fort Lauderdale is a proud co-presenter of this historical activation that will recognize PRIDE month,” said Melissa Milroy, senior marketing manager of Galleria Fort Lauderdale. “We welcome everyone under the sun to join us in saluting local pioneers and learning how our destination has become a mecca for LGBTQ residents and visitors.”

Additional contributions to the exhibit are courtesy of Stonewall National Museum and Archives, World AIDS Museum and Educational Center, History Miami, Wilton Manors Historical Society, and Key West Art & Historical Society.

History Fort Lauderdale's “Take PRIDE! A Retrospective of LGBTQ Life in South Florida” is sponsored by Galleria Fort Lauderdale, Visit Lauderdale, BBX Capital, Memorial Healthcare System, Castelli Real Estate Services, Memorial Healthcare System, OutClique, HotSpots Media Group/Happening Out Television Network and GPR | Goodman Public Relations.



RELATED STORIES - Miami Metro

The American Black Film Festival and The Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau Set Photo
The American Black Film Festival and The Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau Set For The 2023 Annual Community Day

The 2023 American Black Film Festival (ABFF) will close out its five-day event with the annual Community Day taking place on Sunday, June 18, at the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater, 819 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, from noon to 5:00 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Actors Playhouse Announces CAROLINE, OR CHANGE, LEGALLY BLONDE, And More For 2023-24 Mains Photo
Actors' Playhouse Announces CAROLINE, OR CHANGE, LEGALLY BLONDE, And More For 2023-24 Mainstage Season

Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre has announced the five Mainstage productions secured for its 2023 - 2024 Mainstage Season.

Broward Center President & CEO Kelley Shanley To Step Down in March 2024 Photo
Broward Center President & CEO Kelley Shanley To Step Down in March 2024

Kelley Shanley's career of nearly 25 years at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, including 14 years at the helm as president and CEO, has been a time of extraordinary success and tremendous growth. Shanley has announced that he will be stepping down in March of 2024. Until then, he will remain in his current position to ensure a smooth and seamless transition to new leadership.

Palm Beach Institute for the Entertainment Arts to Present WOMEN WISDOM AND WINE in June Photo
Palm Beach Institute for the Entertainment Arts to Present WOMEN WISDOM AND WINE in June

The Palm Beach Institute for the Entertainment Arts (PBIEA) will present WOMEN WISDOM AND WINE,  a new play by Executive Director/playwright Donna Carbone, at the end of June. The play features eight (8) women who, while having dinner in an Italian Restaurant, discuss topics relevant to being females of a certain age.


More Hot Stories For You

The American Black Film Festival and The Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau Set For The 2023 Annual Community DayThe American Black Film Festival and The Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau Set For The 2023 Annual Community Day
Boca Raton's Original Jewish Film Festival Announces 2023 Summer Fest Film Series And The 7th Annual Festival Audience WinnersBoca Raton's Original Jewish Film Festival Announces 2023 Summer Fest Film Series And The 7th Annual Festival Audience Winners
Actors' Playhouse Announces CAROLINE, OR CHANGE, LEGALLY BLONDE, And More For 2023-24 Mainstage SeasonActors' Playhouse Announces CAROLINE, OR CHANGE, LEGALLY BLONDE, And More For 2023-24 Mainstage Season
Palm Beach Institute for the Entertainment Arts to Present WOMEN WISDOM AND WINE in JunePalm Beach Institute for the Entertainment Arts to Present WOMEN WISDOM AND WINE in June

Videos

Video: Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' From THE LITTLE MERMAID Video Video: Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' From THE LITTLE MERMAID
Watch Jonathan Bailey & Matt Bomer in FELLOW TRAVELERS Teaser Video
Watch Jonathan Bailey & Matt Bomer in FELLOW TRAVELERS Teaser
Go Inside Opening Night of GREY HOUSE on Broadway Video
Go Inside Opening Night of GREY HOUSE on Broadway
Watch the Inner Workings of a Tap Chase in SOME LIKE IT HOT Video
Watch the Inner Workings of a Tap Chase in SOME LIKE IT HOT
View all Videos

Miami Metro SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Black Theatre Fringe Festival of South Florida
Liberia Sankofa Cultural Center at New Jerusalem Church (6/07-6/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# FRESCO Art Exhibition VIP Opening
Lucid Design District (5/04-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pure Imagination - The Songs of Leslie Bricusse
The Palace at Morse Life (6/03-6/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pure Imagination - The Songs of Leslie Bricusse
Tuscan Gardens (6/20-6/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kravis Center Dream Awards: Celebrating High School Musical Excellence
The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts (6/04-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Broadway Through the Years
Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts (7/14-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Native Gardens By Karen Zacarias
GableStage (6/10-7/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nikki Glaser: One Night With Nikki Glaser!
The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts (6/10-6/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Prisoners
The Foundry (6/08-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Madagascar The Musical
The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts (6/28-6/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You