History Fort Lauderdale's 'Take Pride! A Retrospective of LGBTQ Life In South Florida' Comes To Galleria Fort Lauderdale This Month

History Fort Lauderdale will present “Take PRIDE! A Retrospective of LGBTQ Life in South Florida,” a multimedia exhibit chronicling the gay rights movement and the impact of the LGBTQ community on South Florida's vibrant arts and culture, business, media, and political landscape, from June 1 - 30 at Galleria Fort Lauderdale.

“History Fort Lauderdale is proud to unite the valuable legacies of our LGBTQ businesses and influential leaders who have worked to make our great city an ideal place to live, work, and play,” said Patricia Zeiler, executive director of History Fort Lauderdale. “The community continues to have a profound impact on South Florida advancing the arts, business and social scene.”

This powerful PRIDE month exhibit, located near Swarovski, between Macy's and Dillard's, will include over 100 historical photographs plus videos and costumes chronicling the growth, awareness and struggle of the LGBTQ community through the years. Photos will capture the liberation movement of the 1960s and '70s, the activism and rise of PRIDE parades and human rights rallies and the proliferation of gay-centric world-famous business endeavors including the Marlin Beach Hotel, The Copa and Backstreet.

A Photo Tribute Wall will feature lifestyle and significant event photos from Michael Murphy Photography. For more than 30 years, Michael Murphy has been capturing historic moments and memorable individuals that have shaped the South Florida LGBTQ landscape. In addition, the exhibit will include the showing of “Open Dialogues,” an award-winning short film which captures the personal narratives of LGBTQ voices, produced by Art and Culture Center Hollywood, directed by Miami-based filmmaker Freddy Rodriguez and funded by Community Foundation of Broward.

“Galleria Fort Lauderdale is a proud co-presenter of this historical activation that will recognize PRIDE month,” said Melissa Milroy, senior marketing manager of Galleria Fort Lauderdale. “We welcome everyone under the sun to join us in saluting local pioneers and learning how our destination has become a mecca for LGBTQ residents and visitors.”

Additional contributions to the exhibit are courtesy of Stonewall National Museum and Archives, World AIDS Museum and Educational Center, History Miami, Wilton Manors Historical Society, and Key West Art & Historical Society.

History Fort Lauderdale's “Take PRIDE! A Retrospective of LGBTQ Life in South Florida” is sponsored by Galleria Fort Lauderdale, Visit Lauderdale, BBX Capital, Memorial Healthcare System, Castelli Real Estate Services, Memorial Healthcare System, OutClique, HotSpots Media Group/Happening Out Television Network and GPR | Goodman Public Relations.