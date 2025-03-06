History Fort Lauderdale Presents A Free Book Signing And Meet & Greet With Author Frank P. Sullivan

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



History Fort Lauderdale will present a free book signing and meet & greet with retired firefighter and historian Frank P. Sullivan, author of Buddy Leads the Way. He will be available to meet guests and autograph copies of his book on Saturday, March 15, from 11 a.m. – noon.

His appearance is part of History Fort Lauderdale's “Florida Scribes & Stories,” a meet the author series that offers literary and history enthusiasts a chance to speak with local authors, purchase their latest releases and have them signed.

Frank P. Sullivan has been a member of the fire service for over 50 years as a volunteer and paid first responder. He was third generation fire fighter, starting as soon as he turned 18, volunteering in Haverstraw, New York. After moving to Florida in 1973, he switched from construction and was one of the original five hired firefighters in the City of Miramar in 1975. During the years at Miramar, his dalmatians became mascots and served the city as well. He was Fireman Frank and enjoyed teaching fire safety in the public schools, children's hospital and nursing homes as part of his job. His love of the fire service is evident in his historical accounting of how Dalmatians became fire dogs. Sullivan retired from Miramar as a captain in 2005 and can be seen around town with his current dog, Buddy, and his 1934 restored antique fire truck.

Drinks and light bites will be provided. Guests may RSVP to info@flhc.org.

History Fort Lauderdale is proud to host a variety of engaging multicultural experiences, year-round. It seeks to bring awareness to the community through both traveling exhibits and multiple permanent exhibits including “Women Trailblazers,” “Roots of Resilience: The Journey of Black Broward,” “Fort Lauderdale – the Early Years,” “Fashion & Musical Theatre,” “From Dugouts to Dream Yachts: the story of boatbuilding along the New River,” Seminole Arts & Culture,” “New River Archaeology,” and “Take PRIDE, a retrospective on LGBTQ life in South Florida.” The nonprofit museum also hosts an artists' collective collaborative space.

For more information about History Fort Lauderdale, please call (954) 463-4431 or visit us online at historyfortlauderdale.org.

