Hannah Berner Comes To Coral Springs Center For The Arts In November

The Coral Springs Center for the Arts announced a performance on Sunday, November 30, by Hannah Berner, the multi-talented stand-up comedian and New York Times Best-Selling author known for her relatable humor and charismatic crowd work.

Tickets for Hannah Berner start at $49.45 and go on public sale today. They can be purchased by calling the Box Office at 954-344-5990 or by going online. The state-of the-art performing arts center is located at 2855 Coral Springs Drive (33065).

Popular comedian, author, and podcaster Hannah Berner rose to prominence with her debut comedy special We Ride at Dawn which premiered at #2 on Netflix.

Berner hosts two hit podcasts: Giggly Squad alongside “Bravo-lebrity” Paige DeSorbo, and Berner Phone with Des Bishop, which have garnered over 100 million combined downloads. After a sold-out national tour, Berner and DeSorbo recently released their book How to Giggle: A Guide to Taking Life Less Seriously via Simon and Schuster which debuted at #2 on the New York Times Best Seller list.

Berner's video series, Han on the Street, has earned over 350 million views. In addition to her regular appearances in the New York comedy scene, Berner was included in Variety's 2024 "The New Power of New York" list, The Hollywood Reporter's 2024 "The Creator A-List" and Variety's 2023 “Top 10 Comics to Watch". She is a Brooklyn resident and resides in New York City with her cat Butter.

