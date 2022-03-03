Gay Men's Chorus Of South Florida Presents DRIVEN BY JAZZ This Month

The pulsating rhythms and driving beats of great jazz, speak to our soul's expressive and vibrant parts. In addition, this distinctly American form of music has often given voice to diverse communities, making it a draw for LGBTQ+ artists. Join in for a toe-tapping journey through great jazz tunes across the decades and the gifted LGBTQ+ people behind them.

DRIVEN BY JAZZ takes place Friday, March 25, 2022, 8:00 pm, Lillian S. Wells Hall at The Parker.

TICKETS price range ($36.50-$46.50)

The Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida (GMCSF) brings song to the community through large scale, main-stage concerts in high-profile venues, community-based engagements, and volunteer projects. The Chorus has grown to over 130 members in our short history and has become the largest gay men's chorus in the southeastern United States. Under the direction of Artistic Director Gabe Salazar. The Chorus has earned a strong reputation for excellence, garnering prestigious invitations to perform throughout the South Florida region.

GMCSF reached a significant milestone in December 2016, when we collaborated with Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood to perform our holiday concert at Hard Rock Live! The two entities have continued this partnership, now in its fifth year. Prior guest artists have included Linda Eder, Alan Cumming, Matthew Morrison, and Jordin Sparks. Annually, through a combination of the main-stage, outreach, and educational performances, the Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida reaches more than 20,000 individuals, making us a significant cultural asset in South Florida.

GMCSF holds auditions periodically throughout the season. We welcome all singers who can sing in the lower vocal register (Tenor 1, Tenor 2, Baritone, Bass) to audition. Potential singers must be at least 18 years of age at the audition and not in high school. All candidates must register before auditions. Email membership@gmcsf.org if you have questions.

From Panther Pride Night to Symphony in Lights tree lighting at Gulf Stream Park, GMCSF is performing and volunteering all around South Florida. The Chorus builds bridges and creates unity within the community. Our members devote their time and talents to give back. Fill out our performance request if you are interested in having the chorus perform at your special event. Email outreach@gmcsf.org if you have questions.