GOD OF CARNAGE Opens Tonight at Lake Worth Playhouse

LAKE WORTH PLAYHOUSE has announced the opening of Tony Award-winning play GOD OF CARNAGE written by Yasmina Reza, translated by Christopher Hampton in A Black Box Series Theatre Production in the intimate Stonzek Studio.

GOD OF CARNAGE opens Friday, February 4, 2022 and runs for two weekends through February 13, 2022. Tickets can be purchased here. The zippy black comedy won the 2009 Tony Award for its Broadway production following the award-winning London production of its British-English translation and Zurich premiere of LE DIEU DU CARNAGE in its original French.

A playground altercation between eleven-year-old boys brings together two sets of Brooklyn parents for a meeting to resolve the matter. At first, diplomatic niceties are observed, but as the meeting progresses, and the rum flows, tensions emerge and the gloves come off. Manners and pretenses quickly fall away to truth, tensions, and hilarity - leaving the couples with more than just their liberal principles in tatters.

"This play felt like the absolute right choice for Lake Worth Playhouse's 2021-2022 Black Box Season," says Daniel Eilola, Artistic Director. "It's sharp, it's modern, it's relatable, it's hilarious. A lot of our audience members will relate to what these parents are going through. We have an incredible cast and crew that brings the nuances and messiness of these characters to life."

New York-based artist Charlotte Otremba directs a cast of seasoned actors who have since returned - either permanently or temporarily - to South Florida from New York City and Los Angeles. GOD OF CARNAGE stars Tom Copeland, Russell Kerr, Trish Weaver-Rhodes, and Jessica Scheidt, overseen by Technical Director James R. Cartee and assistance from Stage Manager Heather Marie. Says Otremba: "GOD OF CARNAGE is fresh, funny, distinctive, cringey, wild - a classic. I am honored to be working with this group of artists, Daniel, and Lake Worth Playhouse to bring this show to life in 2022."

Reza's sharp wit and dark humor lay bare a criticism of white, educated upper middle-class parents parading as enlightened "champions of the world." Today, in the more than ten years since its original premiere, GOD OF CARNAGE feels particularly relevant: politics are more divisive than ever, and parents must navigate a world of misinformation, harsh moral judgements, and conflicting attitudes while attempting to protect and educate their children. They must walk the fine line between polite and protective, politically correct and selfish. In the end, we must ask ourselves: are we really as open-minded as we claim ourselves to be? As adults, are we really morally superior to our children on the playground

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION

GOD OF CARNAGE

February 4-13, 2022

The Stonzek Studio at Lake Worth Playhouse

709 Lake Avenue, Lake Worth, FL

Written By Yasmina Reza

Translated by Christopher Hampton

Directed by Charlotte Otremba

Assistant Director & Stage Manager: Heather Marie

Technical Director: James R. Cartee

Starring: Tom Copeland, Russell Kerr, Trish Weaver-Rhodes, and Jessica Scheidt

Tickets: $25

Purchase: https://bit.ly/3GJExon

Box Office: 561-296-9382

Run Time: 1.5 hours, no intermission