French Cabaret Singer Annie Royer To Present PIAF! THE TRIBUTE

Starring Annie Royer, an internationally acclaimed French chanteuse, Piaf! The Tribute will take place at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts on Tuesday, April 8 at 7:30 p.m. The show tells the story of Edith Piaf's legendary musical career, accompanied by original scenography.

Each song will unveil a chapter of the little sparrow Edith Piaf's tumultuous yet brilliant career. The iconic tribute was conceived in collaboration with and directed by actor and director Tangi Colombel. Francopiles and cabaret fans alike will love stepping into the heart of Piaf's world, where her haunting melodies, raw passion and unforgettable voice come to life.

Don't miss the opportunity to experience the magic, the tragedy, and the triumph of Edith Piaf-brought to life by Annie Royer with breathtaking authenticity through her evocative, lively vocals.

About Annie Royer

A native of Paris, France, Annie Royer settled in Boston for 10 years, and is now a resident of Palm Beach, Florida. She has been captivating audiences on both sides of the Atlantic with her musical and dramatic talents and Gallic charm. Her repertoire ranges from her specialty-soulful and haunting renditions of cabaret songs à la Edith Piaf-to other popular French tunes (Chevalier, Montant, Trenet, Mistinguette, Becaud, and Aznavour), and lively performances of Broadway and jazz favorites. Invariably, listeners of all ages respond with enthusiasm to her invitation for "request songs" in French and English. Annie Royer's charismatic style is suited to and engages both small and large audiences. She is a sought-after entertainer at jazz clubs, concert stages, festivals, private parties and corporate functions. Annie performs all over the United States and in many other countries. Her talented band, "Les Garçons Musette," accompanies her. For more information, click here.

Comments