Fort Lauderdale Launches “I Am What I Am: A Tribute To South Florida's Drag Pioneers” Exhibition

A cast of over 40 colorful drag artists will adorn a prominent Wall of Fame as part of History Fort Lauderdale's "I Am What I Am: A Tribute to South Florida's Drag Pioneers," in honor of PRIDE Month (June 2022). This never-before-seen tribute at Galleria Fort Lauderdale will showcase the drag community who tirelessly entertain and support philanthropic endeavors. Tickets are now on sale for the opening reception on Tuesday, May 31, at 6 p.m., at Galleria Fort Lauderdale featuring a special pioneer presentation, guest performances and more.

Six drag pioneers - South Florida's own Nikki Adams, Tiffany Arieagus, Cathy Craig, Daisy Deadpetals, Electra and Latrice Royale - who, based on their longevity, entrepreneurship, roles on local television and international fame - will be celebrated. Images from the past and present, plus videos, costumes and artifacts will be shared to highlight their success.

The photo Wall of Fame, designed by Robert Tabor and sponsored by Lips Fort Lauderdale and Hunter's, will showcase many amazing local performers such as Athena Dion, TP Lords, Nicole T. Phillips, Tiffany Fantasia and Nicole Halliwell. Joanna James, Erika Norell and Velvet Lenore will perform special tributes with the help of DJ Aulden Brown. Shawn Palacious and Joe Posa as Joan Rivers will host the effort which also coincides as the official Stonewall PRIDE celebration kickoff event. Fort Lauderdale City Commissioner Steve Glassman will be part of the presentation issuing a special proclamation.

"History Fort Lauderdale is thrilled with the response to celebrate these larger-than-life personalities who make our community a more colorful and inclusive place to live and visit," said Patricia Zeiler, executive director of History Fort Lauderdale. "The LGBT+ community has been resolute supporters of and contributors to the vibrant fabric of Fort Lauderdale's world-class arts scene and we're excited to celebrate their contributions during PRIDE month and beyond."

"I Am What I Am: A Tribute to South Florida's Drag Pioneers" is sponsored by Our Fund, Galleria Fort Lauderdale, Memorial Healthcare System, Truist, HotSpots Media Group, Lips Fort Lauderdale, Hunter's, OutClique, Stoli, Tulio's Tacos and Tequila Bar and GPR | Goodman Public Relations.

Tickets for the May 31 "I Am What I Am: A Tribute to South Florida's Drag Pioneers" Stonewall PRIDE Month Kickoff are $25 per person which includes one Stoli cocktail and delicious bites from Lips Fort Lauderdale and Tulio's Tacos and Tequila Bar. Visit https://bit.ly/HFLIAmWhatIAm2022 to purchase tickets.

The exhibition will be free and open to the public during mall hours from June 1 - 30.

