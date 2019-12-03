Florida Theatrical Association Awards Record Number of Grants and Scholarships

Florida Theatrical Association (FTA), the non-profit presenter of Broadway in Orlando, Miami, and Fort Lauderdale has awarded $128,500 in grants and scholarships for the 2019-2020 season. This is a record number for the organization's 30 year history, up an additional $26,000 from the 2018-2019 season.

Florida Theatrical Association's scholarship and grants are partially funded by tax-deductible donations from their season ticket holders who continually support FTA's mission of cultivating and encouraging Florida's young artists and performers. Visit www.FloridaTheatrical.org to learn about Florida Theatrical's Education Fund.

This year's recipients are as follows:

Bob Pittman Post-Secondary Education Scholarships

This grant gives colleges and universities the opportunity to offset tuition costs for students studying Theater Management, Stage Management, Design & Production, and/or Performance Training programs.

Recipients:

University of Florida

University of Central Florida

Pensacola State College

Barbara H. Gault Professional Training Program

Designed to support non-profit, producing theaters that offer professional training. Eligible projects include student scholarships, internship programs, professional faculties, training program materials, or student performances.

Recipients:

Broward Performing Arts Foundation, Inc.

Central Florida Community Arts

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Florida Repertory Theatre

Florida State Junior Thespians

Hollywood Art and Culture Center

Mad Cow Theatre

Maxwell King Center for the Performing Arts

Miami New Drama

Music Theatre Bavaria

Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival

Orlando Repertory Theatre

Orlando Shakespeare Theater

Ovation Theatre, Inc.

Wekiva River Players, Inc.

Director's Chair Award

The Director's Chair award is awarded to educators working at the elementary to high school level. Recipients are selected annually based on their dedication to training and development for students in theater education.

Recipients:

Ms. Melody Herfeld (Marjory Stoneman Douglas HS)

Ms. Melaney Douglas (University HS)

Ms. Lori Sessions (JP Taravella HS)

Mr. & Mrs. Donald K. Yost High School Award

This award recognizes graduating Florida high school students who have demonstrated talent in the performing arts, and who are pursuing post-secondary study in the field of theatrical arts.

Recipients:

Mr. Jacob Tyler Atkins (Alonso HS)

Mr. Matthew Bharrat (University HS)

Ms. Gillian Corpuz (West Orange HS)

Ms. Jolie DesRuisseau (West Orange HS)

Ms. Kathleen Valent (Cypress Bay HS)

Charlie Cinnamon Summer Education Scholarship

The Charlie Cinnamon Summer Education Scholarship is awarded to Central and South Florida high school students for continuing theater education through the summer months through theater camps, schools and workshops. The scholarships are awarded annually at the District Thespian Conferences in Brevard, Broward, Lake, Miami-Dade, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Sumter and Volusia Counties.

Florida Theatrical Association, the non-profit presenter of Broadway in Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and Miami, strives in its mission to educate and develop new theater audiences, while encouraging and preserving the presentation of touring Broadway theater. Since 1989 Florida Theatrical Association has presented more than 1,000 Broadway performances and distributed more than $1.5 million in scholarships and grants to arts organizations across the state of Florida. For more information, visit www.FloridaTheatrical.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Miami Stories

More Hot Stories For You