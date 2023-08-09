Florida Grand Opera Receives $120,000 Award From The Community Foundation Of Broward

The grant, provided by The Community Foundation of Broward, will enable FGO to expand its programs and reach a larger audience of young people and community members.

By: Aug. 09, 2023

Florida Grand Opera (FGO) is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded a grant of $120,000 to further its youth and community outreach initiatives in Broward County, Florida. The grant, provided by The Community Foundation of Broward, will enable FGO to expand its programs and reach a larger audience of young people and community members. Support has been provided by the following Funds at the Community Foundation of Broward:

The Knight Foundation Fund
Frederick W. Jaqua Fund
The Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation Broward Community Fund

FGO has a long-standing commitment to fostering a love for opera and the performing arts among youth and diverse communities. With this generous award, FGO will expand the number of schools it serves in Broward County by providing more access to live performances. It will also expand on its SongFest series (now in its seventh year) and engage with underserved areas in Broward County.

"We are honored to receive this significant grant, which will allow us to make a greater impact on the lives of young people and the community in Broward County," said Susan T. Danis, General Director and CEO at FGO. "Through our expanded outreach efforts, we aim to inspire a new generation of opera enthusiasts and create meaningful connections with diverse audiences."

The grant will support a range of initiatives, including in-school programming, workshops, community events, and performances tailored to engage and educate youth. FGO will collaborate with local schools, community organizations, and artists to create enriching experiences that promote artistic expression and cultural appreciation. One example is the ongoing Opening Night and Dress Rehearsal performances to which Broward-area students are invited.

“It was a real pleasure to bring my middle-school chorus students to FGO's performance of The Barber of Seville,” said Dr. Anthony Zoeller, a teacher at Forest Glen Middle School. “As a teacher at a Title One public school, I was happy for my students to have the opportunity to hear world-class singers and a terrific orchestra in a spectacular venue. I went through the supporting materials with them beforehand to familiarize them with the story, and they dressed up for the long trip down from northern Broward County. Because of travel time, we had to leave the opera a little early, and the students did not want to go. We'll definitely be back again in the future.”

"We believe that access to the arts is essential for the development and well-being of young people,” added Per-Olof Lööf, FGO Board Chair. “The FGO Board is extremely grateful for this generous award from the Community Foundation of Broward." Mr. Lööf is a Fort Lauderdale resident.

For more information about the Community Foundation of Broward, please visit www.cfbroward.org.



