Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Fifth Sundays Gospel Series Continues with #Hymnology

Join in on April 30, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. at Ali Cultural Arts Center.

Apr. 06, 2023  

Fifth Sundays Gospel Series Continues with #Hymnology

Pompano Beach Arts invites you to come spend your fifth Sundays in fellowship with the community and celebrate the soul-lifting power of gospel music. April's event showcases your favorite hymns beautifully performed by some of the most talented and anointed singers and musicians around.

Join in on April 30, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. at Ali Cultural Arts Center as featured artists Eddie Howard and LaShanda Brown take the stage with guest singers Kenneth Duke, Marie Wells, Trayon Gaskins, and Gayle Keaton, plus musicians London Williamson and Brasen White. Produced and presented by Pompano Beach native Pastor George Rich, the high-profile spiritual leader of Pompano's P3 Church, the series will continue with one more concert on July 30. Tickets are $10, with refreshments included, and are available at Click Here

"This will be an evening full of joy and devotion, as these brilliant voices fill the air with songs of praise, "said Ty Tabing, Director, Cultural Affairs Department. "Accompanied by an abundance of gifted musicians, this performance will lift you up!"

Featured organist Eddie Howard is known for his prodigious skill set on keyboards (piano and Hammond B3), and his keen musical ability has earned him a place of honor in the gospel world. He has performed with many industry artists, including Anointed, and Spiritual Love Affair, with whom he earned a Stellar Award. He also shared a Grammy Award on Quincy Jones' Handel's Soulful Messiah, co-wrote "Mender of Broken Hearts" with Fred Hammond, and co-wrote "Second Chance" and "Secret Place," both featured on Number 7 by Commissioned. He has also worked with the Clark Sisters, the Williams Brothers, Douglas Miller, Twinkie Clark, and can be heard on Anita Baker's "Body and Soul" and the late Wayman Tisdale's "21 Days."

Featured singer LaShanda Brown, a South Florida native, who is currently based in Atlanta, is a well-respected artist and worship leader in the church community. "I am a WORSHIPER," said Brown. "Psalmist. Purpose-driven. Life coach. Motivational speaker. Writer. Destiny chaser!" In addition to being from a musical family, she also received formal education in musical arts. She has released two singles, "Your Presence" (2018) and "Nothing Compares" (2022).

Ali Cultural Arts Center is located at 353 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd. Pompano Beach, FL.




Cast & Company Announced For Miamis Powerhouse Premiere Of #GRACED Photo
Cast & Company Announced For Miami's Powerhouse Premiere Of #GRACED
The cast has been announced for #Graced by Vanessa Garcia from Zoetic Stage and Adrienne Arsht Center in collaboration with Abre Camino Collective. Running May 4 – 21. A stellar team has been assembled to bring Garcia's clever comic road trip play to life.
The African Heritage Cultural Arts Center (AHCAC) Presents the 8th Annual Sankofa Jazz Fes Photo
The African Heritage Cultural Arts Center (AHCAC) Presents the 8th Annual Sankofa Jazz Festival
The African Heritage Cultural Arts Center (AHCAC) presents the 8th Annual Sankofa Jazz Festival Saturday, April 15 from 6 to 8:30 p.m., in the heart of Liberty City, featuring award-winning Take 6.
Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County Present PAW PATROL LIVE Photo
Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County Present PAW PATROL LIVE! “HEROES UNITE”
Nickelodeon, VStar Entertainment Group and the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County (@arshtcenter) proudly present PAW PATROL LIVE! “HEROES UNITE” (@pawpatrollive).
Area Stage Conservatory To Present FROZEN JR. Photo
Area Stage Conservatory To Present FROZEN JR.
Area Stage Company has announced their upcoming conservatory production of Frozen Jr. This production will take place at ASC's Black Box Theatre on Sunset Drive, playing for two weekends from May 5th-May 14th, and will be directed by ASC associate artistic director Giancarlo Rodaz. 

More Hot Stories For You


Cast & Company Announced For Miami's Powerhouse Premiere Of #GRACEDCast & Company Announced For Miami's Powerhouse Premiere Of #GRACED
April 7, 2023

The cast has been announced for #Graced by Vanessa Garcia from Zoetic Stage and Adrienne Arsht Center in collaboration with Abre Camino Collective. Running May 4 – 21. A stellar team has been assembled to bring Garcia's clever comic road trip play to life.
The African Heritage Cultural Arts Center (AHCAC) Presents the 8th Annual Sankofa Jazz FestivalThe African Heritage Cultural Arts Center (AHCAC) Presents the 8th Annual Sankofa Jazz Festival
April 7, 2023

The African Heritage Cultural Arts Center (AHCAC) presents the 8th Annual Sankofa Jazz Festival Saturday, April 15 from 6 to 8:30 p.m., in the heart of Liberty City, featuring award-winning Take 6.
Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County Present PAW PATROL LIVE! “HEROES UNITE”Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County Present PAW PATROL LIVE! “HEROES UNITE”
April 6, 2023

Nickelodeon, VStar Entertainment Group and the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County (@arshtcenter) proudly present PAW PATROL LIVE! “HEROES UNITE” (@pawpatrollive).
Area Stage Conservatory To Present FROZEN JR.Area Stage Conservatory To Present FROZEN JR.
April 6, 2023

Area Stage Company has announced their upcoming conservatory production of Frozen Jr. This production will take place at ASC's Black Box Theatre on Sunset Drive, playing for two weekends from May 5th-May 14th, and will be directed by ASC associate artistic director Giancarlo Rodaz. 
Eleanor Reissa's THE LAST SURVIVOR Play Reading To Explore Post-Holocaust, Modern Jewish LifeEleanor Reissa's THE LAST SURVIVOR Play Reading To Explore Post-Holocaust, Modern Jewish Life
April 6, 2023

 'The Last Survivor,' a play reading from the anthology by Tony Award-nominated director, playwright, and actress Eleanor Reissa, is set to take place on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7:30pm at the Levis JCC Boca Raton and on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 2:00 pm at the Alper JCC Miami.
share
close sound sound