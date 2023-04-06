Fifth Sundays Gospel Series Continues with #Hymnology

Pompano Beach Arts invites you to come spend your fifth Sundays in fellowship with the community and celebrate the soul-lifting power of gospel music. April's event showcases your favorite hymns beautifully performed by some of the most talented and anointed singers and musicians around.

Join in on April 30, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. at Ali Cultural Arts Center as featured artists Eddie Howard and LaShanda Brown take the stage with guest singers Kenneth Duke, Marie Wells, Trayon Gaskins, and Gayle Keaton, plus musicians London Williamson and Brasen White. Produced and presented by Pompano Beach native Pastor George Rich, the high-profile spiritual leader of Pompano's P3 Church, the series will continue with one more concert on July 30. Tickets are $10, with refreshments included, and are available at Click Here

"This will be an evening full of joy and devotion, as these brilliant voices fill the air with songs of praise, "said Ty Tabing, Director, Cultural Affairs Department. "Accompanied by an abundance of gifted musicians, this performance will lift you up!"

Featured organist Eddie Howard is known for his prodigious skill set on keyboards (piano and Hammond B3), and his keen musical ability has earned him a place of honor in the gospel world. He has performed with many industry artists, including Anointed, and Spiritual Love Affair, with whom he earned a Stellar Award. He also shared a Grammy Award on Quincy Jones' Handel's Soulful Messiah, co-wrote "Mender of Broken Hearts" with Fred Hammond, and co-wrote "Second Chance" and "Secret Place," both featured on Number 7 by Commissioned. He has also worked with the Clark Sisters, the Williams Brothers, Douglas Miller, Twinkie Clark, and can be heard on Anita Baker's "Body and Soul" and the late Wayman Tisdale's "21 Days."

Featured singer LaShanda Brown, a South Florida native, who is currently based in Atlanta, is a well-respected artist and worship leader in the church community. "I am a WORSHIPER," said Brown. "Psalmist. Purpose-driven. Life coach. Motivational speaker. Writer. Destiny chaser!" In addition to being from a musical family, she also received formal education in musical arts. She has released two singles, "Your Presence" (2018) and "Nothing Compares" (2022).

Ali Cultural Arts Center is located at 353 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd. Pompano Beach, FL.