Erich Bergen to Perform at The Wick Theatre on New Year's Eve

Dec. 20, 2022  

"The Wick Theatre and Museum Club is going global this New Year's Eve," says Marilynn A. Wick, Executive Managing Producer, promising "an immersive international dining experience, concert and celebration that will put the glamour back into New Year's Eve. People are longing for an over-the-top celebration, and this is it!"

The extravagant party and show will start with a cocktail reception in the grand lobby of the recently redesigned Museum Club, followed by a decadent 4-course dinner at 7:30 pm curated by Chef William Walden, including sumptuous selections such as carved chateaubriand and butter poached lobster. While dining, guests will enjoy dazzling live performances and an immersive video glimpse of New Year's celebrations around the globe.

The spotlight concert will start at 10:30 on The Wick's main stage featuring singer Erich Bergen, star of Broadway (Chicago, Waitress), Hollywood (Jersey Boys), and TV (Madame Secretary, The Good Fight, Bull). Backed by a live band, the singer/actor will regale the audience with songs by Frank Sinatra, Peter Allen, Barry Manilow, Michael Jackson, while sharing inside stories from his acclaimed career.

But that's not all! New Year's Eve at The Wick will also include a balloon drop and champagne toast at midnight, as well as a sensational after party.

Tickets for this memorable event are only $375 per person ($150 for concert and after party only) and can be purchased at www.thewick.org or by calling 561.995.2333.

About The Wick:

With over 50 mainstage productions, The Wick Theatre attracts esteemed musical theater professionals and welcomes stars of film, TV, Broadway and beyond including Cindy Williams, Leslie Uggams, Andrea McArdle, Lee Roy Reams, Sally Struthers, and two former Miss Americas - Susan Powell and Kellye Cash (just to name a few). These productions have not only been commercial successes, regularly selling out their runs, but also critical successes with dozens of Carbonell and BroadwayWorld awards nominations and wins. Run by self-made entrepreneur Marilynn Wick, The Wick also houses the Tavern at the Wick, a posh gourmet restaurant in the style of the famed Tavern on the Green in NYC. Visit the website to view the menu for this show. New in 2022 is the Museum Club, a state-of-the-art theatrical experience with dazzling 360 degrees projections. This year's exhibit, Ascot, celebrates the history of one of the world's greatest musicals, My Fair Lady. For more information, please visit www.TheWick.org.



