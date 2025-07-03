Dr. Bryan Ijames Appointed As Artistic Director Of Masterworks Chorus Of The Palm Beaches

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Masterworks Chorus of the Palm Beaches has chosen Dr. Bryan Ijames as its next artistic director. He comes as Masterworks' Ken Taylor concludes his time as artistic director at the end of the 2024-2025 musical season.

Ijames (pronounced eye-ems) has over 16 years of professional experience in choral music and conducting. Under his direction, Masterworks Chorus will strengthen its ability to perform more complex masterpieces and reach a larger audience. Ijames also plans to establish a choral scholars program, enabling more vocal students to sing with Masterworks.

"We are delighted to have found a person with exceptional training and a passion for conducting choral masterpieces to lead Masterworks Chorus," said Katherine Combs, president. "Dr. Ijames' dedication and experience ushers in an exciting new chapter for our organization."

About Dr. Ijames

Ijames is assistant professor of music education and associate professor of choral activities at the Florida Gulf Coast University Bower School of Music and the Arts in Fort Myers, Fla. He has a doctor of musical arts (DMA) in conducting from the University of Michigan, a master of music in choral education from Mississippi State University, and a master of music in choral conducting from Eastern Kentucky University.

During his doctoral studies, Ijames worked to revive British composer Samuel Coleridge-Taylor's "The Atonement." Until Ijames' research, this sacred cantata was largely untouched for over 100 years.

No stranger to Palm Beach County, Ijames was a performing member and assistant conductor of the Ebony Chorale of the Palm Beaches under the artistic leadership of Dr. Orville Lawton, from 2017 to 2020. Additionally, he performed with Espressivo, a semi-professional vocal ensemble in Lake Worth, under the direction of Dr. John Weatherspoon. He also held two chorister positions at the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach and St. Gregory Episcopal Church in Boca Raton. Between 2015 and 2020 he served as director of choral activities at Park Vista Community High School in Lake Worth. He frequently performs as a professional tenor, and has also served as a voice faculty member of Berkshire Choral International in Colorado, Massachusetts, New York, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

Ijames comes aboard as Ken Taylor, who served as Masterworks' artistic director for the last 15 years, finishes his service to the organization this May. Taylor is director of choral studies at Dreyfoos School of the Arts and is the 2023 recipient of Palm Beach Symphony's Randolf A. Frank Prize in the category of Performing Arts Educator. Under his leadership, Masterworks performed many masterpieces of the choral repertoire, including Beethoven's "Ninth Symphony" with the Palm Beach Symphony and Brahms' "German Requiem" in Carnegie Hall.

Masterworks Chorus has also appointed the highly acclaimed organist, Adam J. Brakel, as its new accompanist. Brakel, who is regarded as "one of the most talented organists in the world" by the Chicago Tribune, is director of music and organist at Royal Poinciana Chapel in Palm Beach.

A special reception was held at the Royal Poinciana Chapel on Palm Beach in May-giving community members the opportunity to thank Taylor for his longtime service and meet Ijames. The reception followed Masterworks' final concert of the season, "An American Songbook Review."