Disney's THE LION KING Celebrates Sold-Out Engagement In West Palm Beach

Disney's THE LION KING is celebrating a sold-out engagement, which concluded on Sunday, May 5 at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts. The triumphant two-week premiere engagement, which played 16 performances from April 24 through May 5, grossed more than $2.5 million at the box office and entertained more than 32,000 theatergoers.

It is estimated that the West Palm Beach engagement of THE LION KING generated an economic benefit of more than $8.8 million to the West Palm Beach economy from travel, hotels, restaurants, parking and other businesses patronized by both theatergoers and production staff. This figure is based upon a Touring Broadway League report which found that, on average, Broadway tours contribute an economic impact 3.52 times the gross ticket sales to the local metropolitan area's economy.

"The two-week run of THE LION KING could not have been more exciting or successful," said Judith A. Mitchell, CEO of the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts. "It was an incredible experience for all. The hard work in planning and coordination brought great anticipation from the community, our staff and volunteers and resulted in a premiere that was remarkable and did not disappoint. Our guests were totally enthralled by this completely sold-out production. It truly surpassed all expectations."

"We were thrilled to bring THE LION KING to West Palm Beach in its premiere engagement," said Jack Eldon, Vice President, Domestic Touring and Regional Engagements, Disney Theatrical Productions. "We are overwhelmed by the response to the show and thank the West Palm Beach community and Kravis Center for a sensational run."

The North American touring productions of THE LION KING have been seen by more than 20 million theatergoers in over 80 cities throughout North America. Beginning this week, THE LION KING will leap onto the Ziff Ballet Opera House stage at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami for a 3-week engagement through Sunday, May 26. Tickets are available at www.arshtcenter.org.

ABOUT THE LION KING:

After 21 landmark years on Broadway, THE LION KING continues ascendant as one of the most popular stage musicals in the world. Since its premiere on November 13, 1997, 25 global productions have been seen by more than 95 million people. Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions (under the direction of Thomas Schumacher), THE LION KING has made theatrical history with six productions worldwide running 15 or more years. Having been performed in eight different languages over the show's life (Japanese, German, Korean, French, Dutch, Spanish, Mandarin and Portuguese), productions of THE LION KING can currently be seen on Broadway; London's West End; Hamburg; Tokyo; Madrid; Scheveningen, Holland; Busan, South Korea; and on tour across Japan and North America, for a total of nine productions running concurrently across the globe. Having played over 100 cities in 20 countries on every continent except Antarctica, THE LION KING's worldwide gross exceeds that of any film, Broadway show or other entertainment title in box office history.

THE LION KING won six 1998 Tony Awards: Best Musical, Best Scenic Design (Richard Hudson), Best Costume Design (Julie Taymor), Best Lighting Design (Donald Holder), Best Choreography (Garth Fagan) and Best Direction of a Musical. THE LION KING has also earned more than 70 major arts awards including the 1998 NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the 1999 Grammy for Best Musical Show Album, the 1999 Evening Standard Award for Theatrical Event of the Year and the 1999 Laurence Olivier Awards for Best Choreography and Best Cstume Design.

The show's director, costume designer and mask co-designer Julie Taymor continues to play an integral part in the show's ongoing success. The first woman to win a Tony Award for Direction of a Musical, Taymor has in recent years supervised new production of the show around the world.

The Broadway score features Elton John and Tim Rice's music from The Lion King animated film along with three new songs by John and Rice; additional musical material by South African Lebo M, Mark Mancina, Jay Rifkin, Julie Taymor and Hans Zimmer; and music from "Rhythm of the Pride Lands," an album inspired by the original music in the film, written by Lebo M, Mark Mancina and Hans Zimmer. The resulting sound of THE LION KING is a fusion of Western popular music and the distinctive sounds and rhythms of Africa, ranging from the Academy Award-winning song "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" to the haunting ballad "Shadowland."

The book has been adapted by Roger Allers, who co-directed The Lion King animated feature, and Irene Mecchi, who co-wrote the film's screenplay. Other members of the creative team include: Michael Curry, who designed the masks and puppets with Taymor, Steve Canyon Kennedy (sound design), Michael Ward (hair and makeup design), John Stefaniuk (associate director), Marey Griffith (associate choreographer), Clement Ishmael (music supervisor) and Doc Zorthian (production supervisor). Anne Quart serves as co-producer.

