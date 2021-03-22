Dale Soules Gets Tropical on BETWEEN TWO PALMS

One of the most versatile and unstoppable character actors of the past fifty years, Dale Soules, joins Stephen Kitsakos, Executive Producer and Artistic Associate of The Studios of Key West for a conversation on the weekly livestream series, "Between Two Palms" about her life and work before and after her three-time SAG Award Winning Frieda on Netflix's "Orange Is the New Black" on Wednesday, March 24th from 6-7PM.

With a resume longer than an NFL player's arm, Soules made her debut in the original cast of "Hair" and went on to introduce two of the most iconic theater songs in "The Magic Show" by Stephen Schwartz which have been played in cabarets and nightclub acts all over the world, "West End Avenue" and "Lion Tamer". That show, where she levitated and was split in half was an ugly duckling story, but there's nothing ugly about the distinguished career of Ms. Soules whose most recent Broadway appearance as Janis Curtin in "Hands on A Hardbody" won her critical acclaim.

She's tread the boards from Sister Aloysius in "Doubt" to the stunning all-females over the age of 65 production of the Transport Group's "I Remember Mama" to Big Eadie Beale in "Grey Gardens". The recipient of the New Dramatists Charles Bowden Award for her extraordinary contribution to theater this actor has stories that you will want to hear from her first Christmas in Greenwich Village, working backstage at the original produciton of "The Boys in the Band" to sharing the stage with Patti LuPone and Michael Urie in Douglas Carter Beane's "Shows For Days".

Between Two Palms is a program of conversations between artmakers and members of the Studios family. The Studios of Key West is one of the leading multicultural arts & culture institutions in South Florida offering exhibits, events, workshops and performances in the visual, performing and literary arts.

Between Two Palms has featured luminaries including Marisa Tomei, Tony Shalhoub, Paula Vogel, Michael R. Jackson, Kate Burton, Stephen Hannock, Michael Urie, Kenny Leon and Emma Manners, the 12th Duchess of Rutland among many others in the fine & performing arts. Information and streaming tickets are available at https://tskw.org/.

Subscribers are invited to submit and question and , if they like, meet and engage with the guest in the livestream conversation.