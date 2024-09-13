DR. SEUSS' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL Comes to Fort Lauderdale

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical will be performed for 8 performances at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts from December 18-23, 2024 as part of the Broadway in Fort Lauderdale 2024/2025 season. Hailed by The New York Times as “100 times better than any bedtime story,” this classic holiday musical will enchant adults and children alike.

Ticket prices ranging from $45.00* to $171.00* are available at BrowardCenter.org and Ticketmaster.com, by phone at 954.468.0222 or at the Broward Center's AutoNation Box Office located at 201 SW Fifth Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL. 33312. Orders for groups of ten (10) or more can be purchased by calling 954.660.6307.

Audiences will discover the magic of Dr. Seuss' classic holiday tale as it comes to life live on stage. Featuring the hit songs “You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas,” THE GRINCH discovers there's more to Christmas than he bargained for in this heart-warming holiday classic. Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming GRINCH, whose heart is “two sizes too small,” decides to steal Christmas away from the holiday-loving Whos.

THE GRINCH broke box office records for two consecutive years on Broadway during its holiday engagements at the St. James and Hilton theaters in New York. Since then, more than 2.5 million theatergoers across America have been delighted by this heart-warming holiday musical, which Gannett hailed as “A genius of a show! A total delight for both kids and adults.”

Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical features magnificent sets designed by John Lee Beatty and costumes designed by Robert Morgan, inspired by Dr. Seuss' original book. Mel Marvin and Timothy Mason's music and book breathe new life into this timeless story.

The 2024 production is directed by Matt August and choreographed by Bob Richard, based on the original choreography by John DeLuca and originally created by four-time Tony Award-winning director, Jack O'Brien.

For more information about Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical at the BrowardCenter.org

