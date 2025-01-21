Coral Springs Center For The Arts To Present MARLON WAYANS: WILD CHILD TOUR In June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Coral Springs Center for the Arts has announced a performance on Friday, June 20, by Marlon Wayans, the multi-talented headliner of films, television, cable, streaming, and the international comedy circuit.

Marlon Wayans is an actor, producer, comedian, writer and film director. His films have grossed $1.14 billion in domestic box office and nearly $1.8 billion in global box office. As a stand-up comedian, he is selling out nationwide and adding shows every weekend.

Marlon's latest comedy special Good Grief, which premiered in June 2024 on Amazon Prime Video, hit #1 on the streaming platform its first week. His other critically acclaimed #1 comedy specials include Woke-ish on Netflix and God Loves Me, You Know What It Is, and Marlon Wayans Presents: The Headliners on HBO Max.

Wayans can next be seen in September 2025 starring in the psychological horror thriller Him from Universal Pictures and Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw banner. Wayans is commonly recognized for his role as ‘Marcus Copeland' in Columbia Pictures' 2004 hit comedy classic White Chicks opposite Shawn Wayans and directed by Keenen Ivory Wayans. His other hit films include Scary Movie and Scary Movie 2, Requiem for a Dream, Respect, Fifty Shades Of Black, Little Man, A Haunted House and A Haunted House 2, Naked, Sextuplets, The Curse of Bridge Hollow, Air, On The Rocks, and Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood, among others.

His TV credits include The WB's The Wayans Bros., which was the highest rated comedy on the network and continues to air in syndication, the NBC sitcom Marlon, and Fox's In Living Color and Bel-Air.

Tickets for the Marlon Wayans Wild Child Tour start at $39.50 and go on public sale this Friday, January 24, at 10 am. They can be purchased by calling the Box Office at 954-344-5990 or by going online to www.TheCenterCS.com. The state-of the-art performing arts center is located at 2855 Coral Springs Drive (33065).

Comments