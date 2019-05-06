Coral Springs Center For The Arts Presents Andrew Dice Clay

The Coral Springs Center for the Arts today announced that comedian and actor Andrew Dice Clay is coming to the Center next December. The state-of the-art performing arts center is located at 2855 Coral Springs Drive (33065).

Andrew Dice Clay is proud to be one of America's most controversial and outrageous comics in history. In 1990 he became the first comedian to sell out Madison Square Garden two nights in a row. That same year he played the lead role in the comedy-mystery film The Adventures of Ford Fairlane and has starred in numerous classic 80s films such as Pretty In Pink, Casual Sex and many more.

Over the last few years, Clay's role in Woody Allen's Blue Jasmine got critical praise for his role alongside Cate Blanchett and Alec Baldwin. He's had recurring roles on HBO's hit show Entourage and Martin Scorsese's Vinyl. His most recent film was A Star Is Born, written and directed by Bradley Cooper, in which Dice plays Lady Gaga's father.

Tickets start at $65.34

Tickets are available for purchase now by calling the Box Office at 954-344-5990 or going online to www.TheCenterCS.com.

To become a subscriber to the Coral Springs Center for the Arts and receive special notices about future concerts and shows, including the opportunity to buy advance tickets, please visit www.thecentercs.com/subscribe.





