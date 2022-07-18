'Classic Albums Live: Eagles Greatest Hits' Comes to South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center This Month

Bringing the magic of Eagles hits to life, Classic Albums Live: Eagles Greatest Hits will take to the stage at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center (SMDCAC) on Saturday, July 30 at 8 p.m. in an unforgettable performance.

Part of Craig Martin's "Classic Albums Live" series, the show celebrates the Eagles' greatest hits from 1971 to 1975. From "Take it Easy" and "Desperado" to "One of These Nights" and "Best of My Love," the audience will enjoy iconic songs live on stage yet again.

Founded in 2003, Classic Albums Live recreates bestselling albums, as Craig Martin describes, "note for note and cut for cut." With more than 100 shows each year nationwide, Classic Albums Live honors greats such as The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, and Boston. Now, Classic Albums Live brings their technical expertise to South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center to recreate the magic of the Eagles' first four albums.

"Songs like 'Hotel California' and 'Desperado' bridge generations," said Eric Fliss, Managing Director of the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center. "Classic Albums Live brings communities together to enjoy live shows that would have been lost to time. The band's ability to recreate the genius of classic artists is impeccable and guarantees an unforgettable performance."

The original Eagles band, composed of Don Henley, Glenn Frey, Bernie Leadon, and Randy Meisner, released an eponymous album in 1972, which hit top-20 charts in the United States and Canada with singles "Take It Easy" and "Witchy Woman." With a string of subsequent hits, the band's unique sound contributed to the massive popularity of country rock in the 1970s. The Eagles were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

Classic Albums Live: Eagles Greatest Hits is recommended for all ages. All patrons entering the theater require a ticket, regardless of age. Outside food and beverage are not allowed into the venue.

Senior, military, and student discounts are available through the box office. Tickets range from $37.50 to $60 VIP and can be purchased by visiting SMDCAC.org, through the SMDCAC Box Office in-person, or by phone at (786) 573-5300.