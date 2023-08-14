Celebrate the Performing Arts at the Free Kravis Block Party/Family Theater Day

Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will hold a FREE Kravis Block Party/Family Theater Day on October 14, 2023, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The inaugural Kravis Block Party invites community members of all ages to celebrate the performing arts.

A festive day of free performances and workshops, tours and activities in multiple venues across the campus, sharing upcoming Kravis presentations and featuring regional companies.

Admission: Free

The Kravis Center is a not-for-profit performing arts center located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL. The Center's mission is to enhance the quality of life in Palm Beach County by presenting a diverse schedule of national and International Artists and companies of the highest quality, by offering comprehensive arts education programs; by providing a Palm Beach County home for local and regional arts organizations to showcase their work; and by providing an economic catalyst and community leadership in West Palm Beach, supporting efforts to increase travel and tourism to Palm Beach County. For information, please visit kravis.org

To learn more about the Kravis Center's other education programs, visit kravis.org/education-community. To help support the Kravis Center's education mission, please call the Development Department at 561.651.4320 or visit kravis.org and click on Giving and Support.