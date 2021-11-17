Carlton Fine Arts Presents Miami Art Week In New York

Carlton Fine Arts Ltd. will present Miami Art Week in New York, showcasing all the beloved artists one would find at the Miami fairs this December. The gallery will feature key works by Warhol, Haring, Basquiat, Miro, Chagall, Mr. Brainwash, Kaws, Linjie Deng and more. The exhibition will be on view from November 15, 2021 - January 15, 2022, at the Carlton Fine Arts Ltd. location at 543 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022.

The gallery's three floors will showcase some of the most iconic works from the key pop artists that will be highlighted in Miami. Those include Jean-Michel Basquiat's Boxer Rebellion from 1982, Marc Chagall's Ville de Paris from 1966, Damien Hirst's Splatter Mickey from 2015, Kaws' You Should Know, I Know from 2015, Jeff Koons' Monkey Train from 2007, Roy Lichtenstein's Reflection on Soda Fountain from 1991, Mr. Brainwash's Follow Your Dreams from 1966, Andy Warhol's Ingrid Bergmann from 1986, and Linjie Deng's Moon Catcher from 2020, to name a few.

The exhibition will be on display with all works available for purchase at Carlton Fine Arts Ltd. 543 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10022 location. Exhibition hours are Mondays - Thursdays: 10 AM - 6 PM; Fridays: 10 AM - 4 PM; Saturdays: Closed; Sundays: 11 AM - 6 PM and by appointment. For those interested in checking out the exhibition outside of open hours, appointments can be scheduled by calling 212-593-2800 or email: info@carltonfa.com. Visit http://carltonfa.com/ , for more information.