Carbonell Awards to Host 48th Annual Ceremony in Boca Raton on November 17

Gary Schweikhart, board president of the Carbonell Awards, South Florida’s Theater & Arts Honors, today confirmed that the 48th annual awards ceremony will be held on November 17 at FAU’s University Theatre in Boca Raton.

Hundreds of actors, musicians, performers, writers, directors, back-stage technicians, producers, reviewers, designers, specialty artists, and diehard theater fans are expected to attend the glittery event that is South Florida’s version of the Tony Awards, under the creative leadership of Executive Producer and Director Andrew Kato, Coordinating Producer Eloisa Ferrer, and Associate Producer and Musical Director Caryl Fantel.

More than 120 performance and production nominees in 20 competitive categories will be announced on September 16.The finalists are based on accumulated scores from the nonprofit organization’s pool of nearly 50 experienced and diverse volunteer judges. During the 2024-2025 season, Carbonell judges adjudicated over 100 professional productions at more than 30 theatres across Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach Counties.

In addition, eight previously announced Special Awards will also be presented including the George Abbott Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Arts, which is going to Bill Hayesand Sue Ellen Beryl, the co-founders of Palm Beach Dramaworks.

Other 2025 Special Award recipients are New City Players; Michel Hausmann, co-founder of Miami New Drama; entertainment writer Mary Damiano; Alexa Kuve, founder of Arca Images; actor-educator Beverly Blanchette; and two more still to be announced. All of this Special Award winners were nominated by members of South Florida’s theatre community with the Carbonell Board of Directors making the final selection.

Tickets for the upcoming Carbonell Awards ceremony and after party are only $45 and will go on public sale in mid-October.