Carbonell Awards Extend Jack Zink Scholarship Application Deadline To February 14

Jeff Kiltie, board president of the Carbonell Awards, South Florida's Theatre & Arts Honors, today announced that the nonprofit organization has extended the deadline to February 14 for college-bound high school students applying for its 2022 Jack Zink Memorial Student Scholarships. Since 1978, the Carbonell Awards has given out more than $110,000 in scholarships to winning applicants.

The selection of scholarship recipients is based on talent, experience and demonstrated commitment to theater and/or journalism, with one winner from each of the three area counties (Broward, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach) receiving a $2,000 scholarship.

The selection process is chaired by Carbonell Vice President Javier Siut, a member of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs.

Applications and guidelines for the 2022 Jack Zink Memorial Student Scholarships are available online at http://carbonellawards.org/scholarships/.

Eligibility Requirements:

· Applicant must be a graduating high school senior with a minimum 2.5 GPA.

· Applicant must be a resident of Broward, Miami-Dade or Palm Beach County.

· Applicant must be nominated by a mentor from school or theatre (no parents and no self-nominations).

· If selected, the applicant must be accepted into College to pursue a degree in theatre or journalism.

Timeline:

· Completed application must be submitted no later than February 14, 2022.

· The interview/audition for scholarship finalists will be held on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts.

· The three winning scholarship winners will be honored at the annual Carbonell Awards Celebration in late Fall 2022.

The scholarship is named for Jack Zink (1947-2008) who was a major voice in South Florida entertainment coverage for more than three decades. During his long career, he was employed as entertainment editor, columnist, critic and reporter at each of South Florida's major newspapers: The South Florida Sun-Sentinel, The Miami Herald, The Palm Beach Post & Evening Times, and The Fort Lauderdale News. Mr. Zink was the founder and a past president of the Carbonell Awards, a past president of The American Theatre Critics Association, and was a recipient of both the Sun-Sentinel's Fred Pettijohn Award, which is given annually to the newspaper's top reporters, and South Florida's prestigious George Abbott Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Arts.

For more information, please visit www.carbonellawards.org.=