Comedian Josh Thomas Comes to The Murray Theatre At Ruth Eckerd Hall

The Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall will present Josh Thomas on Saturday, October 24 at 7 pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 13 at 10 am.

Josh Thomas burst onto the Australian comedy scene when he became the youngest ever winner of Raw Comedy, the prestigious national competition produced by the Melbourne Comedy Festival. Just two years later, he received a Melbourne Comedy Festival nomination for Best Show — which he managed while he was still in his teens.

Josh is best known for writing, acting and co-executive producing his own television show, inspired by his life and his comedy, called Please Like Me, which found fans around the world on Pivot and Hulu in U.S., the ABC in Australia and on Netflix everywhere else.

He has been awarded by the Australian Academy (AACTA) and the Australian Writers Guild for his writing on Please Like Me and has been nominated for AACTA and Logie Awards for his performances in the show. The show itself has won Best Comedy at the AACTA Awards, Most Outstanding Comedy at the Logie Awards and has been nominated as Best Comedy at the International Emmy Awards, Rose d'Or Awards and GLAAD Media Awards. It's picked up critical acclaim across the globe and been named one of the best TV shows of the year by Entertainment Weekly, The New Yorker, Time, The A.V. Club and the Los Angeles Times.

Josh created and starred in Everything's Gonna Be Okay, available on Freeform, STAN (Aust) and ABC Spark (Canada). He's also recently launched a weekly podcast, Josh Thomas and Friends and You, featuring conversations with his friends — dropping every week on YouTube and wherever you get your podcasts.

And he's back on the road! After returning to stand-up in 2020 with his international tour Whoopsie Daisy, Josh is now premiering his brand-new live show Jiggle Jiggle in Australia before taking it to the U.S., Canada, UK and Europe.