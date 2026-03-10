David Brighton’s SPACE ODDITY Comes to Ruth Eckerd Hall

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre presents SPACE ODDITY The Quintessential David Bowie Experience, starring David Brighton, on David Bowie’s birthday, Friday, January 8, at 8pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 13 at 10 am.

David Brighton's Space Oddity is credited as being the world's best David Bowie theatrical, concert experience. David's credits include performing side by side with David Bowie himself in the TV commercials for Vittel Mineral Water and for Reality - Bowie's CD. David has performed as a resident cast member of the world-famous Legends In Concert - Las Vegas production show. He was cast to portray David Bowie in Warner Brother’s feature film, The Watchmen. He also appeared as David Bowie on VH-1 television as well as in international pop star Shakira's concert video.

David has performed worldwide on bills with some of the biggest acts the world has known, including: Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Devo, Kenny Loggins, Three Dog Night, Chicago, Little Richard and Barry Manilow. Brighton has performed at events for Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver… Brooke Shields, Dustin Hoffman, Sylvester Stallone, Jay Leno, David Foster, Catherine Zeta Jones, Michael Douglas, Quincy Jones, Nicholas Cage and Barbra Streisand...

David and the Band have been performing throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, China and Europe – including: Finland, Germany, Estonia, Belgium, France, The Netherlands, Spain, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Portugal and Israel…

This full scale stage production is complete with flamboyant costume changes, elaborate staging, perfectly emulated vocal stylings and one of the best backing bands in the business. All of the many faces David Bowie are present… from stadium-sized pop phenomenon, to space-age rock and roll alien Ziggy Stardust… and so is the excitement and electricity.

David began his musical career as a professional guitarist…playing lead guitar with a number of popular recording artists. His stint as a sideman began with a phone call from Kevin Dubrow from Quiet Riot, who tapped David to replace the legendary guitarist, Randy Rhoads. He also portrayed George Harrison around the world with a number of the world's top Beatle groups, Including: Rain, The Stars of Beatlemania, The Fab Four, 1964, Twist And Shout, Classical Mystery Tour, and When We Were Fab.