CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE To Present Pink Floyd's The Wall At Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center

The Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center will present a live performance of Pink Floyd's seminal album, The Wall, from the acclaimed Classic Albums Live band. On Saturday, July 20, 2024, at 8 p.m., audiences will enjoy an unforgettable evening that brings to life one of the most iconic albums in rock history. Tickets for the event are available here.

Upon its release in 1979, The Wall became the best-selling double album of all time, and a chart-topping phenomenon that inspired the 1982 film starring Bob Geldof. The Wall continues to resonate deeply with audiences.

This July, concertgoers can hear the album exactly as it was meant to be heard, with precision and accuracy, in a unique live experience that preserves the legacy of classic rock for new generations. Influenced by Pink Floyd's revolutionary work, Classic Albums Live will recreate every sound, voice, and nuance of The Wall, ensuring an authentic and immersive experience with a note-for-note, cut-for-cut performance of “Another Brick in the Wall,” “Hey You,” “Run Like Hell,” and “Comfortably Numb” among the entire double-album set.

Classic Albums Live was founded in 2003 by Craig Martin, a musician and concert promoter from Toronto, Canada, who aimed to recreate classic rock albums live on stage in precise, authentic performances. The internationally acclaimed musicians have recreated the sounds of Tom Petty, The Eagles, David Bowie, The Rolling Stones, Prince, Fleetwood Mac, AC/DC, and more.

Classic Albums Live: Pink Floyd's The Wall is recommended for ages 13+. Ticket prices for this performance are $40. A $65 VIP ticket option includes table seating and complimentary wine, beer, or soft drink. The Moss Center also offers a Classic Albums Live Rock Package ($20 off) with the purchase of a ticket to three Classic Albums Live shows (Pink Floyd, The Beatles, and Led Zepplin IV).

Tickets may be purchased by visiting MossCenter.org, through the Moss Center Box Office in person, or by calling (786) 573-5300.

