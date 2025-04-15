CARMEN Continues At Broward Center On April 24 and 26

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Carmen continues at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale on April 24 and 26.

Presented by Florida Grand Opera, this Carmen is unlike any you've seen before — a powerful new vision directed by Maria Todaro, set against the backdrop of the Spanish Civil War in 1937. Here, Carmen is more than a captivating woman — she is a revolutionary force. In this bold retelling, Todaro honors the strength, intelligence, and unbreakable will of women, transforming Bizet's heroine into a fearless freedom fighter.

“When Carmen talks about her freedom, it's not just about her body,” says Todaro. “Without changing a word of the text and being very respectful to the score, we are deepening the motivations of the characters by presenting them in this context.” This Carmen also commemorates the 150th anniversary of Georges Bizet's death, elevating his final and most celebrated work to new heights for a modern audience.

CAST

Carmen – Ginger Costa-Jackson

Don José – Rafael Davila

Escamillo – Alexander Birch Elliott

Micaëla – Marina Costa-Jackson

Frasquita (April 15 only) – Miriam Costa-Jackson

This is a true family legacy: all three sisters, individually celebrated on international stages, unite for the first time in one of opera's most iconic works.

CREATIVE TEAM

Director – Maria Todaro

Conductor – Ramón Tebar

Scenic Designer – Allen Charles Klein

Costume Designer – Camilla Haith

Lighting Designer – Robert Wierzel

Choreographer – Rosa Mercedes

Wig and Makeup Designer – Brittany Rappise

Together, this dynamic team creates a Carmen that is bold, cinematic, and emotionally gripping — reimagining the opera with relevance and power for today's audience.

Comments