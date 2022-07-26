Broadway At LPAC Series Announces 2023 Season Featuring Three Musicals

Arts Center Management, a multi-platform theatre management company, will partner with the City of Lauderhill to produce the Broadway at LPAC Series at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center in 2023. The blockbuster three-show season kicks off in January 2023. This year's lineup will feature the smash hit musicals The Full Monty, 42nd Street and Always... Patsy Cline!

"The City of Lauderhill is pleased to present our upcoming Broadway at LPAC Series," says Lauderhill City Manager Desorae Giles-Smith. "After a bounce back year in 2022, we are thrilled to bring light and life back to the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center!"

ACM has hired South Florida veteran Michael Ursua as Artistic Director and Alex Jorth as Choregrapher for all of the 2023 Broadway at LPAC Series musicals. Ursua arrived in South Florida in 2013 to assist with the opening of the Wick Theatre in Boca Raton as Executive Director and Resident Musical Director. He both directed and musically directed the Wick's inaugural production of "The Sound of Music", earning the theatre a Carbonell nomination for Best Production of a Musical.

As a director, Ursua has led multiple regional and local productions to success including such shows as "Sister Act", "Thoroughly Modern Millie", "Peter Pan" and many others. He has served as Musical Director and conductor for numerous national tours, local and regional productions, working with talents the likes of Lee Roy Reams, Sally Struthers, Andrea McArdle and Leslie Uggams.

Ursua is also an actor with an extensive list of stage credits including roles in such shows as "Priscilla Queen of the Desert", "La Cage aux Folles" and "The Secret Garden". He is also the creator, producer and host of the wildly popular "Florida Sings Showtunes", an online entertainment program that was designed to support local musical theatre artists during the pandemic. He has received a Silver Palm Award for his contributions to the South Florida theatrical community and is the recipient of three Carbonell nominations.

Alex Jorth has spent nearly 20 years working as an actor, singer, dancer and choreographer throughout the United States. Since earning his BFA and dance minor from Millikin University, those years have seen him bringing Christmas cheer alongside the world famous Rockettes, retelling American History with the Muppets, cutting loose in the national tour of Footloose, setting choreography for students and professionals alike, and so much more. As a resident of Florida, Alex has worked with such companies as Walt Disney World, Maltz Jupiter Theatre, Asolo Rep, Palm Beach Dramaworks, Actors' Playhouse, Slow Burn Theatre Company, The Wick Theatre, Free Fall Theatre Company and others. Alex is a proud Iowa native and tennis fanatic.

The Lauderhill Performing Arts Center has hosted numerous theatrical events and productions since it opened its doors in January 2016 and has grown its audiences to include theatre patrons from not only Broward County, but from Miami/Dade and Palm Beach counties as well.

Arts Center Management is a multi-faceted theatre management, consulting, and production company where the main focus is to help theatres and theatre companies improve their programming and operations. The company was founded by ACM President Kevin Barrett in 2014. Barrett has successfully managed several performing arts centers in his 30-year career including Springfield Symphony Hall in Massachusetts (1995-1999), the Coral Springs Center for the Arts (1999-2016), Mizner Park Cultural Arts Center (2016-2022) and the Delray Beach Playhouse (2016-2022). Barrett began working with the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center in 2014 and was instrumental in bringing the successful Broadway at LPAC Series to the City.

"It's an honor to work with the City of Lauderhill and help them expand their arts and cultural programming," says Barrett. "The City has big plans to make Lauderhill an arts and cultural destination and we are very happy to play a role and help them achieve that goal."

The City of Lauderhill is committed to the long-term success of the Broadway Series and is upgrading its entire sound system in time for the upcoming season in 2023, Barrett noted.

Subscriptions to the Broadway at LPAC Series will be on sale beginning August 1 and various subscription packages will be available for as low as $95 for all three shows. Please contact the LPAC Box Office at (954)777-2055 for more information.

The Lauderhill Performing Arts Center is located at 3800 NW 11th Place (33311), adjacent to Central Broward Park and Broward County Stadium on the northeast corner of Sunrise Boulevard and State Road 7. For more information about LPAC visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2188106®id=19&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lpacfl.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1