Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum Announces Three New Traveling Exhibitions

Mary Csar, Executive Director of the Boca Raton Historical S ociety & Museum, today announced that the nonprofit organization is launching three new traveling exhibitions, now through October.

"These colorful and informative traveling exhibitions are perfect for anyone interested in the history of Boca Raton, and the fascinating and fearless men and women behind its development and growth," says Csar.

Life's a Beach - Now through Sept. 7

Sugar Sand Park

Much of Boca Raton's identity lies in its beautiful beaches: from the row of condominiums lining the coast south of Boca Raton Inlet to the city's beachfront parks north of Palmetto Park Road. Life's a Beach explores the history of our coast-from the middens of the first pre-Columbian settlers to the glamour of the Cabana Club, from the fight against German U Boats to the fight against (and for) beachfront development. Sugar Sand Park is located at 300 S. Military Trail in Boca Raton, open daily 8 am to 10 pm.

Over Boca Raton - Aug. 16 through Sept. 30

Lynn University

This stunning exhibition will feature "Then" and "Now" aerial shots of Boca Raton. "Then" aerial photos are from the collection of the Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum; the "Now" photos are provided by photographer Peter Lorber. Lynn University is located at 3601 N. Military Trail in Boca Raton.

HERstory - October 1-30

Boca Raton Community Center

Boca Raton's first women pioneers were the wives and daughters of men who came to farm the rich soil of South Florida at the turn of the twentieth century. They battled numerous flying and crawling insects, constant heat and humidity, and the occasional tropical storm. Many were from northern middle class families, accustomed to such amenities as electricity, indoor plumbing, markets and department stores. The Boca Raton Community Center is located at 159 Crawford road in Boca Raton, open Monday through Friday 9 am to 8 pm, Saturday 9 am to 4 pm, and closed Sunday.

