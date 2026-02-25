Billy Ocean, Pat Metheny, Wayne Newton and Celtic Woman Headline March at The Parker
Jazz legends, pop icons and comedy stars fill a month of performances at Fort Lauderdale venue.
Jazz greats, pop icons, comedy stars and family favorites take the stage at The Parker in March, with a month-long lineup featuring Billy Ocean, Pat Metheny, Wayne Newton, Celtic Woman and The Family Stone, along with dance, improv and children’s programming.
From intimate concerts and tribute shows to touring comedians and student matinees, the month reflects the venue’s mix of nationally recognized artists and live experiences for audiences of all ages.
March Calendar at Lillian S. Wells Hall
March 1
Spyro Gyra with Special Guest Stanley Jordan
March 3
Billy Ocean
March 4
South Florida Legends presents Bee Gees NOW
March 5
The Naked Magicians (18+)
March 6
Mae Martin: The Possum
March 7–8
Miami City Ballet: Winter Mix
March 9
DJ Raphi’s 2026 USA Hype Tour
March 10
Home Free: Highways & High Seas Tour
March 11
South Florida Symphony Orchestra: Dvořák & Sibelius
March 12–13
Pat Metheny: Side-Eye III+
March 14
Michelle Buteau: The Surviving and Thriving Tour
March 15
Michael Carbonaro: Wonderboy
March 16
Wayne Newton – Mr. Las Vegas: Memories and Melodies
March 17
Gino Vannelli
March 18
The Phil Collins Story
March 20
Gay Men’s Chorus of South Florida: ABBA Thank You for the Music
March 21
The Best of Doo Wop IV
March 22
Chicka Chicka Boom Boom: The Musical
March 22
Whose Live Anyway?
March 23
Chicka Chicka Boom Boom – Smart Stage Matinee
March 23
Tommy Emmanuel CGP – Living in the Light Tour
March 24
Celtic Woman: A New Era
March 25
The Family Stone
March 26
World Ballet Company: Swan Lake
March 27
THE ORCHESTRA Starring ELO and ELO Part II Former Members
March 28
Leonid & Friends
March 29
The Simon & Garfunkel Story
Featured Performances
Spyro Gyra with Special Guest Stanley Jordan
Sun, March 1, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.
The Broward Center presents Spyro Gyra with special guest Stanley Jordan as part of the TD Bank Jazz Series. Since its beginnings in Buffalo, the band has released more than 30 albums and performed more than 10,000 concerts worldwide.
Billy Ocean
Tue, March 3, 2026
International pop and R&B artist Billy Ocean performs as part of the Baptist Health Red Carpet Series. Ocean has sold more than 30 million records worldwide.
The Naked Magicians (18+)
Thu, March 5, 2026
Australia’s The Naked Magicians bring their adults-only magic show to The Parker. Includes male nudity, sexual references and coarse language. Valid ID required.
DJ Raphi’s 2026 USA Hype Tour
Mon, March 9, 2026
Presented as part of the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital Imagination Series, DJ Raphi blends music, movement and audience participation for families.
Home Free: Highways & High Seas Tour
Tue, March 10, 2026
The all-vocal country group performs harmony-driven renditions of country and pop hits.
Pat Metheny: Side-Eye III+
March 12–13, 2026
Jazz guitarist Pat Metheny returns as part of the TD Bank Jazz Series with a rotating ensemble of musicians.
Michelle Buteau: The Surviving and Thriving Tour
Sat, March 14, 2026
Presented as part of the Truist Comedy Series. Recommended for ages 18+.
Michael Carbonaro: Wonderboy
Sun, March 15, 2026
The magician and star of The Carbonaro Effect brings theatrical illusions and comedy to the stage.
Wayne Newton – Mr. Las Vegas: Memories and Melodies
Mon, March 16, 2026
The legendary entertainer performs songs and shares stories from his career.
Chicka Chicka Boom Boom: The Musical
Sun, March 22, 2026 at 1:00 p.m.
Part of the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital Imagination Series. Based on the children’s book.
Whose Live Anyway?
Sun, March 22, 2026 at 7:00 p.m.
Improvised comedy built on audience suggestions.
Chicka Chicka Boom Boom – Smart Stage Matinee
Mon, March 23, 2026 at 10:00 a.m.
Curriculum-connected daytime performance for students.
Tommy Emmanuel CGP – Living in the Light Tour
Mon, March 23, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.
Acoustic guitarist Tommy Emmanuel performs as part of the TD Bank Jazz Series.
Celtic Woman: A New Era
Tue, March 24, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.
The ensemble presents traditional Irish and contemporary selections.
The Family Stone
Wed, March 25, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.
Continuing the legacy of Sly and the Family Stone.
THE ORCHESTRA Starring ELO and ELO Part II Former Members
Fri, March 27, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.
Veteran members perform Electric Light Orchestra hits.
Leonid & Friends
Sat, March 28, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.
The 11-piece band recreates the music of Chicago and other artists.
The Simon & Garfunkel Story
Sun, March 29, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.
Concert-style tribute featuring live band and projection footage.
Ticket Information
