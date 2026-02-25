Billy Ocean, Pat Metheny, Wayne Newton and Celtic Woman Headline March at The Parker

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Jazz greats, pop icons, comedy stars and family favorites take the stage at The Parker in March, with a month-long lineup featuring Billy Ocean, Pat Metheny, Wayne Newton, Celtic Woman and The Family Stone, along with dance, improv and children’s programming.

From intimate concerts and tribute shows to touring comedians and student matinees, the month reflects the venue’s mix of nationally recognized artists and live experiences for audiences of all ages.

Guests can also upgrade their night at The Parker with premium options available for select performances, including VIP tickets and access to private lounges such as The Haller Club and The Place To Be. Tickets are on sale now at BrowardCenter.org, Ticketmaster.com and ParkerPlayhouse.com.

March Calendar at Lillian S. Wells Hall

March 1

Spyro Gyra with Special Guest Stanley Jordan

March 3

Billy Ocean

March 4

South Florida Legends presents Bee Gees NOW

March 5

The Naked Magicians (18+)

March 6

Mae Martin: The Possum

March 7–8

Miami City Ballet: Winter Mix

March 9

DJ Raphi’s 2026 USA Hype Tour

March 10

Home Free: Highways & High Seas Tour

March 11

South Florida Symphony Orchestra: Dvořák & Sibelius

March 12–13

Pat Metheny: Side-Eye III+

March 14

Michelle Buteau: The Surviving and Thriving Tour

March 15

Michael Carbonaro: Wonderboy

March 16

Wayne Newton – Mr. Las Vegas: Memories and Melodies

March 17

Gino Vannelli

March 18

The Phil Collins Story

March 20

Gay Men’s Chorus of South Florida: ABBA Thank You for the Music

March 21

The Best of Doo Wop IV

March 22

Chicka Chicka Boom Boom: The Musical

March 22

Whose Live Anyway?

March 23

Chicka Chicka Boom Boom – Smart Stage Matinee

March 23

Tommy Emmanuel CGP – Living in the Light Tour

March 24

Celtic Woman: A New Era

March 25

The Family Stone

March 26

World Ballet Company: Swan Lake

March 27

THE ORCHESTRA Starring ELO and ELO Part II Former Members

March 28

Leonid & Friends

March 29

The Simon & Garfunkel Story

Featured Performances

Spyro Gyra with Special Guest Stanley Jordan

Sun, March 1, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

The Broward Center presents Spyro Gyra with special guest Stanley Jordan as part of the TD Bank Jazz Series. Since its beginnings in Buffalo, the band has released more than 30 albums and performed more than 10,000 concerts worldwide.

Billy Ocean

Tue, March 3, 2026

International pop and R&B artist Billy Ocean performs as part of the Baptist Health Red Carpet Series. Ocean has sold more than 30 million records worldwide.

The Naked Magicians (18+)

Thu, March 5, 2026

Australia’s The Naked Magicians bring their adults-only magic show to The Parker. Includes male nudity, sexual references and coarse language. Valid ID required.

DJ Raphi’s 2026 USA Hype Tour

Mon, March 9, 2026

Presented as part of the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital Imagination Series, DJ Raphi blends music, movement and audience participation for families.

Home Free: Highways & High Seas Tour

Tue, March 10, 2026

The all-vocal country group performs harmony-driven renditions of country and pop hits.

March 12–13, 2026

Jazz guitarist Pat Metheny returns as part of the TD Bank Jazz Series with a rotating ensemble of musicians.

Michelle Buteau: The Surviving and Thriving Tour

Sat, March 14, 2026

Presented as part of the Truist Comedy Series. Recommended for ages 18+.

Michael Carbonaro: Wonderboy

Sun, March 15, 2026

The magician and star of The Carbonaro Effect brings theatrical illusions and comedy to the stage.

Wayne Newton – Mr. Las Vegas: Memories and Melodies

Mon, March 16, 2026

The legendary entertainer performs songs and shares stories from his career.

Chicka Chicka Boom Boom: The Musical

Sun, March 22, 2026 at 1:00 p.m.

Part of the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital Imagination Series. Based on the children’s book.

Whose Live Anyway?

Sun, March 22, 2026 at 7:00 p.m.

Improvised comedy built on audience suggestions.

Chicka Chicka Boom Boom – Smart Stage Matinee

Mon, March 23, 2026 at 10:00 a.m.

Curriculum-connected daytime performance for students.

Tommy Emmanuel CGP – Living in the Light Tour

Mon, March 23, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Acoustic guitarist Tommy Emmanuel performs as part of the TD Bank Jazz Series.

Celtic Woman: A New Era

Tue, March 24, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

The ensemble presents traditional Irish and contemporary selections.

The Family Stone

Wed, March 25, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Continuing the legacy of Sly and the Family Stone.

THE ORCHESTRA Starring ELO and ELO Part II Former Members

Fri, March 27, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Veteran members perform Electric Light Orchestra hits.

Leonid & Friends

Sat, March 28, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

The 11-piece band recreates the music of Chicago and other artists.

The Simon & Garfunkel Story

Sun, March 29, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Concert-style tribute featuring live band and projection footage.

Ticket Information

Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service for the Broward Center and The Parker. Tickets may also be purchased by phone at 954.462.0222 or in person at the Broward Center’s AutoNation Box Office.

The Parker is located at 707 NE 8th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304.

About The Parker

The Parker is a renovated heritage theater in Fort Lauderdale presenting concerts, comedy, dance and family programming in the Lillian S. Wells Hall. The venue also features the S. Donald Sussman Lobby, Bernie Peck’s Bar, The Haller Club and The Place to Be lounge.