Ballet Palm Beach Announces Special Pre-Season Pricing for 2021-2022 Season

Special pre-season pricing for Ballet Palm Beach's 2021-2022 season of dance will be available from August 20 to September 9, 2021. All tickets purchased online at kravis.org or by phone at (561) 832-7469 or (800) 572-8471 using promo code BPB2021 during this period will be discounted twenty percent. "Our dancers are longing to see a live audience again," said Colleen Smith, the ballet's Founding Artistic and Executive Director. "We're offering this special incentive to our patrons so they can secure the best seats in the house early."

Ballet Palm Beach has announced that all three of this year's performances will be produced at The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts with all health and safety protocols in place. The 2021-2022 season will open with Peter Pan & Tinker Bell Thursday through Sunday, October 14 - 17, 2021 in the Rinker Playhouse. Peter Pan & Tinker Bell, the beloved fairy tale will delight audiences young and old alike. It explores the relationship between Peter Pan and Tinker Bell before Wendy Darling's appearance in his life in Neverland.

The Nutcracker will once again be performed in the grand 2,195-seat Dreyfoos Hall Saturday and Sunday, December 4 and 5, 2021. With its superior acoustics and magnificent aesthetics, this venue ensures an unforgettable experience for every guest. The Nutcracker is the coming-of-age story of Marie who receives a mysterious gift on Christmas Eve. Adventures ensue as Tchaikovsky's score draws Marie into a terrifying battle with the Mouse King, through a mystical snowstorm, and to the Kingdom of the Sugar Plum Fairy. The Nutcracker has become a holiday tradition for all ages, delighting both the young and the young-at-heart.

In addition, Ballet Palm Beach is honored to perform Giselle in the Rinker Playhouse Friday through Sunday, March 4 - 6, 2022. This ghost-filled ballet tells the tragic, romantic story of a beautiful young peasant girl who falls for the flirtations of the deceitful and disguised nobleman Albrecht. When the ruse is revealed, the fragile Giselle dies of heartbreak, and Albrecht must face the otherworldly consequences of his careless seduction.

Specially priced tickets for all three Kravis Center performances go on sale August 20, 2021 with promo code BPB2021. Full price tickets for Peter Pan & Tinker Bell and Giselle at the Rinker Theater are $45. Full price tickets for The Nutcracker at Dreyfoos Hall range from $25 to $95. Full price tickets go on sale to the public on September 10, 2021, at 10 a.m. Visit the Kravis Center's official website kravis.org or call (561) 832-7469 or (800) 572-8471.