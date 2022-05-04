Bailey Contemporary Arts Center Seeks New Artists In Residence

Bailey Contemporary Arts Center in Pompano Beach has announced a call for artists in residence for the 2022-2223 cycle, which runs October 1 through to June 30.

The BaCA studio artist program (AiR program) is designed to encourage and nurture the creative growth of artists whose work will impact the larger cultural landscape while integrating visual, musical, literary and performance artists into a dynamic collaborative community. Participating artists are expected to have experience working independently although interdisciplinary collaborations during the residency that result in new works are encouraged. Applications are due by May 30, 2022, through https://artist.callforentry.org.

"BaCA has been the home to many outstanding artists in residence since the program's inception," said Phyllis Korab, Cultural Affairs Director. "Next season, we look forward to welcoming another group of creatives to our venue; providing them with the inspiring and nurturing environment that will allow their talents to flourish."

One of the key benefits for residents is the marketing visibility that is integrated into the program, including a one-time feature as "artist of the month," with exhibit space in the 2nd floor gallery during the featured period. In addition, there will be a kick-off event, monthly exposure during the first Friday Old Town Untapped events, and a grand showcase at the end of the residency. There will also be other opportunities for artists to sell at different events including Green Market Pompano Beach which occurs November through April.

Eligible artists range from emerging to well-established, and work in all artistic disciplines and media including drawing, painting, sculpture, photography, film, video, new media, installation, fiction and nonfiction writing, poetry, dance, music, interdisciplinary, social practice and architecture. This is a national artist call, but housing, transportation and other stipends are not included in this AiR program.

Artists must be 18 years of age and not be enrolled in an academic program. A $25 application fee will be charged. The artists selected will pay a below-market participation fee of $300 per month for access to their studio space. There will also be a portfolio review opportunity, if desired.

An esteemed panel of judges will be reviewing all submissions:

Carola Bravo is a Venezuelan-American artist, architect and cultural activist who lives and works in Miami. Her artwork ranges from immersive site-specific video and art installations to public art with a solid architecture background. Carola holds a Ph.D. in Architecture (2016), an MA. in Art History (2003) from the Universidad Central de Venezuela as well as a BSc in Architecture from the University of the Arts, Philadelphia, USA (1987). Bravo has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, El Nuevo Herald, ArtNexus Magazine and other international newspapers and magazines.

Adrienne Chadwick is an artist and arts administrator who has dedicated 28 years to reimagining art museums. She is the Arts Manager at Opa-locka Community Development Corporation, and a Consultant with Culture Conduit. Chadwick has transformed diversity and public engagement in museums through roles including Curator of Interpretation at Mississippi Museum of Art, Director of Education at Pérez Art Museum Miami, Education Manager at Nova Southeastern University Art Museum Fort Lauderdale, and Director of Education at Young At Art Museum. She serves on selection panels

including National Endowment of the Arts, National Congressional Art Competition, Miami-Dade, Broward and Pinellas County Cultural Affairs, and is a board member of The Museums Association of the Caribbean.

Darius V. Daughtry is a poet, playwright, director and educator. He is the Founder and Artistic Director of Art Prevails Project, a performing and literary arts organization cultivating community and creating equitable access to the arts through performance, arts, education, and community engagement. He has been commissioned to write, perform, and facilitate workshops for various organizations such as the U.S. Naval Academy, the University of Florida, the Poetry Foundation, Broward Center for the Performing Arts, the Adrienne Arsht Center and various municipalities throughout South Florida. He is also the author of a poetry collection, And the Walls Came Tumbling Down, an introspective poetic memoir that explores the intersection of race, class and gender through a brutally unforgiving lens.

Phillip Dunlap has also served as adjunct professor at the University of Missouri St. Louis, Webster University, and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville where he taught Jazz History and Music Business. In 2011, he was named "30 under 30" by the St. Louis Business Journal and is a 2014 graduate of the Community Arts Education Leadership Institute through the National Guild for Community Arts Education. He has served as a Cultural Envoy for the US Department of State and has taught and performed in Afghanistan, Guyana, and Thailand. He currently serves on the board of Jazz Education Abroad, an international jazz education NGO. He holds a Bachelor of Music in jazz performance (piano), a Bachelor of Music in music theory/composition and a Master of Music in jazz performance from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Dr. Juliana Forero is an independent arts professional, founder and director of the Nomad Art Projects. In her role as consulting curator of contemporary art for the City of Pompano Beach, Juliana coordinates the art exhibitions for Bailey Contemporary Arts Center, Historic Ali Cultural Arts, and the Pompano Beach Cultural Center. A native of Columbia, she worked as the Director of Education for Houston Center of Photography prior to relocating to South Florida. Her doctoral dissertation researched the role of the artistic community in the revitalization of the South Bronx, while working in the development of the Bronx Museum of the Arts. Julian holds a Ph.D. in Arts Education, an MA in Arts Administration, and a Museum Studies Certificate from Florida State University. Prior to these achievements, she received a BFA in Visual Arts from the Universidad de los Andes in Columbia, a Certificate in Portrait Photography from the Tecnologico de Monterrey and a Certificate in Graphic Design from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexcio.

All submissions will be received and juried electronically by a panel that will include art professionals from a variety of South Florida venues and organizations. Submissions will be received at https://artist.callforentry.org and posted on Broward County's website (https://form.jotform.com/BrowardArts/opps-in-the-arts).