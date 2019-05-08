BWW Feature: DISNEY'S THE LION KING at The Adrienne Arsht Center

Buyi Zama as "Rafiki" in THE LION KING

Nostalgia. The dictionary defines it as a sentimental longing or wistful affection for the past, typically for a period or place with a happy personal association. For me, nothing defines it better than the words "The Lion King". I still remember how I felt the first time I saw Mufasa hanging on to the cliff for dear life or hearing the words "Hakuna Matata". The iconic movie is clearly a part of my childhood memories. I watched over and over again my favorite Disney film on my family's VCR player. I also clearly remember the madness and sheer joy it brought to Broadway when I was just a little girl.

That same little girl within me that still loves everything Disney (as a true Floridian does) can't wait to see Disney's The Lion King at The Adrienne Arsht Center, May 8 through the 26. Disney's The Lion King is making its triumphant return to the Arsht Center! With all the magic found in the film, the musical out does itself. Giraffes strut. Birds swoop. Gazelles leap. The entire Serengeti comes to life as never before. And as the music soars, Pride Rock slowly emerges from the mist.

I have seen it time and time again in the theatre and it never loses its magic. I am in constant awe of the beautiful costumes, masks and sets. More than 90 million people around the world have experienced the awe-inspiring visual artistry, the unforgettable music, and the uniquely theatrical storytelling of this Broadway spectacular - one of the most breathtaking and beloved productions ever to grace the stage.

Winner of six Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, The Lion King brings together one of the most imaginative creative teams on Broadway. Tony Award®-winning director Julie Taymor brings to life a story filled with hope and adventure set against an amazing backdrop of stunning visuals. The Lion King also features the extraordinary work of Tony Award®-winning choreographer Garth Fagan and some of Broadway's most recognizable music, crafted by Tony Award®-winning artists Elton John and Tim Rice. I personally do not know what's better than Elton John and Tim Rice! It just doesn't get any better!

I am excited to hear my favorite songs, "I Just Can't Wait to be King" and "Can You Feel the Love Tonight". Don't worry. I will be repressing my urge to sing at the top of my lungs. I already have my ticket. RUN to get yours!

Bring your family. Bring your friends. Bring the little child inside of you that longs for the sentimental ties to your past. No VCR player needed .

Tickets to Disney's the Lion King are $25, $40, $55, $75, $115, $150* and may be purchased through the Adrienne Arsht Center Box Office by calling (305) 949-6722, or online at arshtcenter.org.

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County is made possible by the public support of the Miami-Dade County Mayor and the Board of County Commissioners, the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Tourist Development Council and the City of Miami Omni Community Redevelopment Agency, as well as the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture. The Adrienne Arsht Center also receives generous support from individuals, corporations and local, state and national foundations.

About the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County

Set in the heart of downtown Miami and designed by world-renowned architect Cesar Pelli, the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County is one of the world's leading performing arts organizations and venues. Since opening in 2006, the Arsht Center, a 501C3 non-profit organization, has emerged as a leader in presenting innovative programming that mirrors South Florida's diversity as well as a catalyst for billions of dollars in new development in the downtown area. Spotlighting legends and serving as a launch pad for local artists to make their mark on the international stage, the Center presents nearly 400 events each year across its flexible, state-of-the-art performance spaces. The Center programs several Signature Series, including the largest jazz series in South Florida, a major annual Flamenco Festival, and a robust program of new theatrical works as well as free programming for the community and an arts education program that serves nearly 60,000 children each year. As Miami's new Town Square, the Arsht Center also houses BRAVA by Brad Kilgore, a fine dining restaurant; the Café at Books & Books in the historic Carnival Tower and a weekly Farmers Market. Visit arshtcenter.org for more information.





