Author Lemar Ingram to Share Insights From New Book THE G-D CODE: BEHIND THE BARS at the Victory Black Box Theatre

The event will take place on October 18, 2023.
Author Lemar Ingram to Share Insights from His New Release, "The G-Code: Behind The Bars," In An Exclusive Fireside Chat Moderated by Miami Herald's Culture and Race Report Isaiah Smalls on October 18, 2023 at the Victory Black Box Theatre's What's In The Box" Monthly Art & Entertainment Series
Spirited conversation on leveraging the principles of hip-hop for corporate success
The innovative author poised to make waves in the literary and business worlds, Lemar Ingram, invites you to join him for an exclusive fireside chat event. In this engaging discussion, Ingram will delve into the depths of his captivating new release, "The G-Code: Behind The Bars: A hip hop connoisseur's Guide through Corporate America, offering unique insights into how the wisdom of hip-hop culture can be harnessed to excel in the ever-evolving landscape of corporate America.
Event Details:
Date: October 18, 2023
Time: 6p-8pm
Location: L.A. Lee YMCA/Mizell Community Center-Victory Black Box Theatre-1409 NW Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 33311
To reserve your spot at this exclusive fireside chat event, register for free at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/whats-in-the-box-tickets-405353863317?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=ebdsshcopyurl.
"The G-Code: Behind The Bars" is more than just a book; it's a groundbreaking exploration of how the lessons and ethos of hip-hop culture can be applied to achieve success in the dynamic world of corporate America. With this narrative, Lemar Ingram has crafted a work that promises to resonate with both enthusiasts of urban culture and aspiring business leaders alike.
Key Highlights of "The G-Code: Behind The Bars" Include:
Lemar Ingram's fireside chat promises to be an illuminating discussion that dives deep into the heart of "The G-Code: Behind The Bars." Whether you are a fan of hip-hop culture, an aspiring entrepreneur, or a seasoned executive, this event offers a unique opportunity to engage with an author redefining the boundaries of business literature.
The Victory Black Box Theatre is an integral part of the new L.A. Lee YMCA / Mizell Community Center. It brings cultural arts to the Sistrunk community through programming, arts education, and knowledge of behind-the-scenes performing arts.
