Author Lemar Ingram to Share Insights From New Book THE G-D CODE: BEHIND THE BARS at the Victory Black Box Theatre

The event will take place on October 18, 2023.

By: Oct. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look at the North American Tour of FUNNY GIRL Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look at the Tour of FUNNY GIRL
Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 2 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
Zoetic Stage, Maltz Jupiter Theatre & More Nominated for Carbonell Awards 2022-2023 Season Photo 3 Zoetic Stage, Maltz Jupiter Theatre & More Nominated for Carbonell Awards 2022-2023 Season
Photos: The Palm Beach Cabaret Season Launches at Cafe Centro Photo 4 Photos: The Palm Beach Cabaret Season Launches at Cafe Centro

Author Lemar Ingram to Share Insights From New Book THE G-D CODE: BEHIND THE BARS at the Victory Black Box Theatre

Author Lemar Ingram to Share Insights from His New Release, "The G-Code: Behind The Bars," In An Exclusive Fireside Chat Moderated by Miami Herald's Culture and Race Report Isaiah Smalls on October 18, 2023 at the Victory Black Box Theatre's What's In The Box" Monthly Art & Entertainment Series

Spirited conversation on leveraging the principles of hip-hop for corporate success

The innovative author poised to make waves in the literary and business worlds, Lemar Ingram, invites you to join him for an exclusive fireside chat event. In this engaging discussion, Ingram will delve into the depths of his captivating new release, "The G-Code: Behind The Bars: A hip hop connoisseur's Guide through Corporate America, offering unique insights into how the wisdom of hip-hop culture can be harnessed to excel in the ever-evolving landscape of corporate America.

Event Details:

Date: October 18, 2023

Time: 6p-8pm

Location: L.A. Lee YMCA/Mizell Community Center-Victory Black Box Theatre-1409 NW Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 33311

To reserve your spot at this exclusive fireside chat event, register for free at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/whats-in-the-box-tickets-405353863317?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=ebdsshcopyurl.

"The G-Code: Behind The Bars" is more than just a book; it's a groundbreaking exploration of how the lessons and ethos of hip-hop culture can be applied to achieve success in the dynamic world of corporate America. With this narrative, Lemar Ingram has crafted a work that promises to resonate with both enthusiasts of urban culture and aspiring business leaders alike.

Key Highlights of "The G-Code: Behind The Bars" Include:

  • Innovative Concept: Drawing inspiration from hip-hop, Ingram presents a fresh perspective on corporate wisdom. He uncovers the parallels between hip-hop's core principles and essential strategies for success in the corporate world, making this book a must-read for those seeking to break new ground.
  • Practical Guidance: Through real-life anecdotes, practical advice, and thought-provoking analysis, Ingram provides readers with actionable insights that can be applied immediately. "The G-Code" offers a blueprint for success, combining street-smart wisdom with business acumen.
  • Cultural Significance: "The G-Code: Behind The Bars" not only enlightens readers but also underscores the cultural Significance of hip-hop as a powerful influence on modern society. Ingram's narrative bridges the gap between urban culture and corporate America, offering a fresh perspective on how diverse experiences can enrich the business landscape.

Lemar Ingram's fireside chat promises to be an illuminating discussion that dives deep into the heart of "The G-Code: Behind The Bars." Whether you are a fan of hip-hop culture, an aspiring entrepreneur, or a seasoned executive, this event offers a unique opportunity to engage with an author redefining the boundaries of business literature.

Victory Black Box Theatre

The Victory Black Box Theatre is an integral part of the new L.A. Lee YMCA / Mizell Community Center. It brings cultural arts to the Sistrunk community through programming, arts education, and knowledge of behind-the-scenes performing arts.



RELATED STORIES - Miami Metro

1
Etra Fine Art Reveals Miami Art Week Exhibition Beyond Sonorism Photo
Etra Fine Art Reveals Miami Art Week Exhibition 'Beyond Sonorism'

In anticipation of Art Basel Miami, Etra Fine Art announces its 2023 Miami Art Week exhibition, 'Beyond Sonorism' featuring works by mid-career and established international artists.

2
Broward Center Reveals SEAS Program Schedule and Details Photo
Broward Center Reveals SEAS Program Schedule and Details

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts kicks off the new season of the award-winning Student Enrichment Through the Arts (SEAS), where more than three million public school students in K-12 have attended curriculum-driven performances aligned with Florida’s B.E.ST standards.

3
Palm Beach Dramaworks Names Anne Mundell Resident Scenic Designer Photo
Palm Beach Dramaworks Names Anne Mundell Resident Scenic Designer

Palm Beach Dramaworks names Anne Mundell as Resident Scenic Designer. Get the details on this exciting appointment.

4
Symphony Of The Americas Performs SYMPHONIC FIREWORKS: BEETHOVENS FIFTH Conducted By Photo
Symphony Of The Americas Performs SYMPHONIC FIREWORKS: BEETHOVEN'S FIFTH Conducted By Artistic Director Pablo Mielgo

After two sold out performances of 'Symphony Pops' Curtain Up! The Music of John Williams (The Season opener Oct.1 and Oct. 3), Symphony of the Americas follows with a 'Symphony Classics' performance, Symphonic Fireworks.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for a Sneak Peek of EXORCISTIC Video
Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for a Sneak Peek of EXORCISTIC
Frances Ruffelle & Norman Beauman Are Getting Ready for 54 Below Video
Frances Ruffelle & Norman Beauman Are Getting Ready for 54 Below
Go Inside Opening Night of THE REFUGE PLAYS Video
Go Inside Opening Night of THE REFUGE PLAYS
View all Videos

Miami Metro SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Nutcracker presented by Paris Ballet
Eissey Campus Theatre (11/18-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Kravis Center for the Performing Arts [Dreyfoos Hall] (12/05-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Crazy for You
Lynn University - World Performing Arts Center (10/12-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Rocky Horror Show, Live on Stage for the 10th Year!
Shuler Stage (10/20-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Chorus Line
Lauderhill Performing Arts Center (1/11-1/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Evil Dead The Musical
Shuler Stage (10/06-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Messenger
Palm Beach Dramaworks (12/08-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fearless: The Harry T Moore Story
Titusville Playhouse (10/13-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# CHROMA 2023
Lucid Design District (12/05-12/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Trying
Palm Beach Dramaworks (5/24-6/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You