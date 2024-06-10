Arts Garage to Present DISSONANCE, A Play About Race, Love & Friendship This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Arts Garage's next theatre production this Friday is another thought-provoking, community driven, and socially relevant show from professional, cutting-edge playwrights.

"Arts Garage is thrilled to offer plays that are packed with timely themes and dynamic performances,” says Waldo. “DISSONANCE from Brévo Theatre is a powerful production that will be followed by a thoughtful and revealing post-show talk-back session."

June 14 (Friday) at 8 pm

DISSONANCE

Two Women. Twenty Years. One Difficult Conversation.

Written by and Starring Marci J. Duncan and Kerry Sandell

Angela, a Black woman, and Lauren, a White woman, have been friends for 20 years. They met in graduate school, became godmothers to each other's children, and most recently, started a new business, but they have never had a candid conversation about race…until now. As they open their cafe in a historically Black neighborhood, they uncover deeply held perceptions about race and must decide if being brutally honest and devastatingly vulnerable is worth the risk of their friendship's potential end. On the heels of George Floyd's murder and the summer of 2020, these women allow themselves to have the hard conversation and become closer than ever in result. Directed by James Webb, DISSONANCE has been described as “a roll up your sleeves, dig in for the long haul, and show the whole of your heart moment for both actors—and they deliver tenfold.”

Tickets: $45

How to Purchase Tickets:

Tickets for this Friday's one-night-only performance of DISSONANCE are available for purchase by calling the Arts Garage at 561.450.6357 or by going online to www.ArtsGarage.org.

