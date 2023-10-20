Arts Garage in Delray Beach to Launch New Theatre Season with A MILE IN MY SHOES, November 5

A Mile in My Shoes is a mix of poetry, drama and comedy in “consciousness raising theatre,” inspired by the playwright's research and personal interviews.

By: Oct. 20, 2023

Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO of Arts Garage, today reiterated that the nonprofit organization is launching a new theatre season next month with another thought-provoking, community driven, and socially relevant production from a current cutting-edge playwright.

Presented in collaboration with the Delray Beach Initiative to End Homelessness, A Mile in My Shoes is a mix of poetry, drama and comedy in “consciousness raising theatre,” inspired by the playwright's research and personal interviews with past and present members of the homeless community in LA, as well as those who advocate for them

Masterfully directed by Zadia Ife, the one-woman play follows “Ester”, an omniscient shoe whisperer as she walks through a day in her life on Skid Row connecting with a transgender teen, a young mom, a mentally ill substance abuser, a high school valedictorian, a police officer, and a variety of concerned citizens at a city council meeting.

Raw, uncensored, and unapologetic, A Mile in MY Shoes compels people to do more, do better, and act kinder to the homeless, all under the rubric of “There but for the grace of God, go I.”

Special Notes:

+ During the show, guests are encouraged to bring shoes and toiletry items that not only serve as set pieces for the show but are later donated to the homeless. In addition, audience members are encouraged to bring a donation of NEW men's underwear to be collected that night by the InterFaith Committee.

+ The performance will be followed by a brief presentation from and Q&A with Ariana Cianco, Service Population Advocate for the Delray Beach Police Department; Ezra Krieg, Chair of the Delray Beach Initiative to End Homelessness; and playwright Kathryn Taylor Smith.

+ Relevant community service organizations will have information tables set-up in Arts Garage that evening.

November 5 (Sunday) at 7 pm, A Mile in My Shoes. Written by and starring Kathryn Taylor Smith. Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased by calling 561.450.6357 or by going online to Click Here.

Launched in 2016 by the Delray Beach Police Department and the City of Delray Beach staff, the DBIEH has grown to include more than 100 members, including social services agencies, the Delray Beach Police Department, health care agencies, and more. Members believe that homelessness is not a crime or a disease or a place of shame. Individuals face homelessness for a wide variety of reasons, from job loss to addiction or mental health. Yet, each individual in this situation deserves the dignity, support and services of a caring community.


Other areas in the United States, like Delray Beach, have found success in working together to lift people up and out of the streets into safe shelter. With the shared goal to end homelessness in Delray Beach, members of the DBIEH are hopeful that this coordinated approach will result in finding shelter and services for those in need. For more information, please visit: https://www.delraybeachinitiativetoendhomelessness.org.

Arts Garage delivers innovative, diverse, meaningful and accessible visual and performing arts experiences to Delray Beach and South Florida. “Connecting our community to the world through the Arts”—this vision drives all decision-making at Arts Garage, which brings local, emerging artists and established global performers into the local multi-cultural community (students and adults, locals and tourists, people of all ages, income levels, backgrounds) who share a love of the arts.

Diversity is a hallmark of Arts Garage, which provides multicultural programming that promotes inclusion in the arts. #DiscoverDiversity isn't just a tagline—it is the cornerstone of our outreach programs, staffing, and marketing. Arts Garage is located at 94 NE 2nd Avenue in Delray Beach's popular Pineapple Grove (33444). For more information, please call 561.450.6357 or visit Click Here.




