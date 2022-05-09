Arts Garage In Delray Beach Presents Raw, Revealing, Live Theatre With NAMING TRUE, May 15

Arts Garage presents raw, revealing, empowering live theater this weekend, Sunday May 15, at 7:30 pm.

Naming True

In this play reading of an "intimate tale of survival, redemption, and the deep desire to share our stories," playwright/director Natalie Symons' Naming True shares the shattering narratives of two damaged outsiders: Amy (played by June Raven Romero), a transgender teenage girl who shows up unannounced in the Florida hotel room of Nell (Kalina Karadavis), a dying woman who's lived much of her life on the streets of Detroit. The play explores faith, identity, forgiveness, and the indelible fingerprints that guilt and loss leave on lives.

Honoring The International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia, this play reading features:

++ Natalie Symons, an award-winning playwright/actress/novelist, who's works have been developed and produced at theaters around the world. Her debut novel, Lies in Bone, is now available wherever books are sold, or through audible.com.

++ June Raven Romero, a transgender actress from Miami, who has appeared with such respected companies as Area Stage (Cabaret) and in Juggerknot Theatre's highly praised Miami Motel Stories.

++ Kalina Karadavis, who trained locally at Bob Carter's Actors' Repertory and appeared in the play Sweat at Lake Worth Playhouse.

Tickets: $10

"Arts Garage offers a safe space where everyone can come together to share the incredible talent of South Florida," says President & CEO Marjorie Waldo. "Through live theatre, audiences become immersed in the raw stories of the characters, seeing the vulnerable, emotional, real-world situations directly at the surface. Exposure to everyday cultural issues opens the door for necessary discussions on the impact of societal injustice, leading to a greater understanding and creating change."

Tickets are available by calling the Arts Garage at 561.450.6357 or by going online to www.ArtsGarage.org.