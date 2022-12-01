Area Stage Conservatory Presents the Holiday Spectacular, ELF JR!

Area Stage invites you to celebrate the spirit of Christmas with a heartwarming musical for the whole family! Based on the beloved 2003 Christmas comedy hit starring Will Ferrell, ELF JR will be performed by Area Stage Conservatory's student actors ages 6-15, and Area Stage's Inclusion Theatre project students with unique abilities.

ELF JR tells the hilarious tale of Buddy, a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported back to the North Pole. Unaware that he is actually human, Buddy's enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father, discover his true identity, and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas. This modern day Christmas classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf.

ELF JR features songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar (The Prom, The Wedding Singer) and Chad Beguelin (Aladdin, The Prom, The Wedding Singer), with a book by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan (Annie, Hairspray, The Producers) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone).

Elf Jr Conservatory

Runs: December 9th through December 18th Times: Friday 7:30 PM, Saturday 2 PM and 7:30 PM, Sunday 5 PM Tickets: $35-40, Student Tickets $20 Length: 1 Hour 10 minutes Rating: All Ages

Elf Jr Inclusion Theatre Project

Runs: December 11th through December 12th Times: Sunday 12:00 PM, Monday 7:30 PM Tickets: $35-$40, Student Tickets $20 Length: 1 Hour 10 minutes Rating: All Ages