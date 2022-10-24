Annual HO HO HOLIDAY HOEDOWN To Benefit Milagro Center, December 10

It's time to kick up your heels again this year at the "Ho Ho Holiday Hoedown," brought to you by Milagro Center. The country western-themed fundraising event will take place on Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 7pm - 10pm at the Delray Beach Elks Lodge featuring Jay Valor and his Band, line dancing, barbeque dinner, silent auction, raffle, and more!

Milagro Center's "Ho Ho Holiday Hoedown" is back by popular demand as one of the organization's most popular annual, sold-out events. Proceeds will directly support Milagro Center's afterschool and summer camp programs and scholarships for Delray Beach's at-risk children and teens.

Milagro Center is seeking individual and corporate sponsors to cover the costs of the event and raise funds to go toward the charity's initiatives of serving economically challenged youth. Sponsorships provide the opportunity to receive valuable marketing exposure while supporting Milagro Center's mission of ensuring the social and academic success of underserved children and teens through Cultural Arts, Living Values, Academic Support and Mentoring. Sponsorship levels range from $350 to $5,000 with tiered benefits. To purchase a sponsorship, visit milagrocenter.org/event/ho-ho-holiday-hoedown/

To purchase your tickets to the "Ho Ho Holiday Hoedown", visit milagrocenter.org/event/ho-ho-holiday-hoedown/

"Ho Ho Holiday Hoedown"



December 10, 2022 | 7-10 p.m.

Delray Beach Elks Lodge | 265 NE 4th Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33483

Tickets: $45 - Includes live music featuring Jay Valor and His Band, line dancing, barbeque, silent auction, raffle, and more.