Ali Cultural Arts Center to Pay Homage To Esther Rolle's Dance Career With New Exhibition

Ali Cultural Arts Center is honoring the dance career of iconic actress and Good Times star Esther Rolle with a new juried exhibition. While living in New York City, the celebrated Pompano Beach-born actress was a member of the Shogola Oloba dance troupe, created and led by master Asadata Dafora, and became its director in 1960. Paying homage to this aspect of her career, artists nationwide submitted works that reflect the spirit of the legendary star. Dance-An Esther Rolle Inspired Exhibition runs from October 29 through February 9. The opening reception is Friday, October 29 from 6pm-8pm and is free and open to the public. For more information, www.pompanobeacharts.org.

"The City of Pompano Beach feels a deep connection to Esther Rolle. The incredible success she achieved and her love for this city, make her a revered figure in our community. We are honored to celebrate her dance legacy with this vibrant new exhibition," said Phyllis Korab, Director, Cultural Affairs Department.

The artists featured at The Ali showcase all levels of experience, but the unifying aspect is a level of respect each artwork reflects. Capturing the spirit of Esther Rolle and her love of the dance medium were key components that the jurors looked for.

Featured artists include Annemarie Baldauf, Lisa Brown, Rishona Cann, Cesar Ceballos, Robert Derrick, Fanny Emmanuel, Andrea Fortunoff, Lindsey Morrison Grant, Kianga Jinaki, Debra Keneipp, Alice Laputka, Janice McCaskill, Ivy McCray, Eva Montealegre, Falene Osgood, Phyllis Petrillo, Roberta Rousos, Jerry Schwimmer, Barbara Simonson, Jennifer Tisdale, and Michael Zlocki.

The jurors for this exhibition were Jemilah Jones, Artistic and Program Director, Ashanti Cultural Arts and

Luctricia Welters, Founding Director of Jubilee Dance Theater and Former Alvin Ailey and Philadanco Dance Company Soloist.

Ali Cultural Arts Center Hours of Operation

Tuesday - Friday 10 am - 6 pm, Saturday 10 am - 4 pm

Ali Cultural Arts Center is located at 353 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, Pompano Beach