Actors' Playhouse At The Miracle Theatre Announces Holiday Lineup
Head to the theater to catch showings of Million Dollar Quartet Christmas and Charles Dickens' all-time Christmas classic, A Christmas Carol, the Musical.
Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theater is ready to ring in the holidays with an incredible line up!
Actors' Playhouse also invites you to celebrate the last moments of 2022 & welcome the new year with a special New Years Eve performance of Million Dollar Quartet Christmas. The New Years Eve celebration will include a special champagne toast and delicious bites.
Million Dollar Quartet Christmas is currently running now through January 1, with performances from Wednesdays to Saturdays at 8 P.M., and Sundays' at 3 P.M. A Chirstmas Carol, the Musical will begin running December 1 to December 24, with performances on Saturdays and Sundays at 2 P.M. A sensory inclusive performance will run on Sunday, December 11 at 2 P.M.
Tickets are available online or by contacting the Actors' Playhouse box office. Tickets are available by contacting the Actors' Playhouse Box Office at (305) 444-9293 or by visiting www.actorsplayhouse.org.
