Acclaimed Jamaican Artist Showcases 'Double Exposure' Exhibit In Pompano Beach

The Historic Ali Cultural Arts in Pompano Beach presents Double Exposure, an expression of A. J. Brown's double life as both a visual artist and vocalist. The exhibit, free and open to the public, will be on view during regular business hours from April 25 through June 14, 2019. The free opening reception is Thursday, April 25, 6-8pm. A concert featuring A.J. is planned for May 10, 2019. For more information www.aliarts.org.

"I paint whatever moves me," explained Brown. "When I spend time to capture and visually record whatever appeals to my emotional senses at specific moments in my life, the intention is to share that experience with the viewer. My portraits are few and personal, usually of different icons, family members and close friends. Some of my landscapes are, in essence, also portraits, revealing protected treasures, unique geographical locations, or ways of living. My still life pieces typically reflect atmospheric and philosophic statements, and my abstracts reflect my freedom to commit to the journey from a blank canvas to what was created."

Exploring the exhibition, visitors are taken on a journey through time and space with each painting. The pieces cover a wide range of subject matter and artistic genres, including portrait, still life, landscape and abstract.

"We are so gratified to be able to exhibit the very vivid and fresh art works of A.J. Brown," said Phyllis Korab, Cultural Affairs Director. "His vibrant work offers glimpses into his own passionate nature and brings Pompano Beach a burst of Caribbean energy and flavor. The fact that he's also a talented vocalist is icing on the cake!"

About A. J. Brown

A.J. Brown discovered the world of art when he attended Cornwall College in Jamaica. The ensuing four years were most creatively stimulating and rewarding for him as he learned to balance his visual art and musical talents in a symbiotic relationship. Brown attended art classes during the week, and on weekends he performed as a cabaret artist in multiple hotels along Jamaica's north coast.

Brown's artistic talents got a boost when he was accepted to attend the Jamaica School of Art at Cultural Training Complex (now renamed The Edna Manley College for the Visual and Performing Arts. He then moved to Las Vegas and was graduated from UNLV with another degree, a B.A. in Art, and his paintings and drawings were exhibited in a number of galleries and exhibitions in Las Vegas.

After graduation, Brown returned to Jamaica, and alongside his attention to performance and recording, his commitment to visual arts remained constant. His paintings and drawings were included in several exhibitions there. In 2003, he mounted his first one-man exhibition at The Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in Kingston. Brown is now firmly established as an artist whose works are being exhibited alongside the many of the masters of Jamaican visual art, and his own brand of art exhibition he calls Visuals in Performance or VIP enjoys a robust following. The Jamaica Tourist Board invited him to be a part of the 2006 Houston International Festival, and Brown has also been featured at The Liguanea Festival of Fine Art and Photography (Jamaica) and a participating artist at the annual four day Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce Art Expo.

Historic Ali Cultural Arts, 353 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard Pompano Beach, FL 33060 Tuesday-Friday, 10am-6pm | Saturday, 10am - 4pm | Sundays & Mondays, CLOSED

The mission Historic Ali Cultural Arts is to both celebrate the history and culture of the African American community in Pompano Beach and to enhance local access to the cultural arts, with a focus on dance, music and the spoken word, including poetry, storytelling and theater, as part of the Downtown Pompano Creative Arts District. Visual art exhibitions also feature the best in local, regional, national artists.

Built in the 1930s, Ali Cultural Arts is a rare surviving example of early 20th century architecture that once comprised a thriving commercial district along Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard (historically named Rock Road). Once the home and business site belonging to Florence Major Ali and her husband, Frank, the two-story building has significant historical importance the Northwest Community of Pompano Beach, as it was the first black-owned building in the City.





Related Articles Shows View More Miami Stories

More Hot Stories For You