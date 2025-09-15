AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER in Concert Comes to the Moss

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center will present Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert, a spectacular live experience celebrating the 20th anniversary of the iconic Nickelodeon animated series. Taking place on Sunday, September 21, 2025, with performances at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., this one-of-a-kind performance will transport audiences into the heart of the Four Nations through an epic fusion of live orchestra music and stunning visuals.

Audiences will be swept into a breathtaking audiovisual experience that reimagines the series' most iconic moments in an entirely new format. Set to the original Emmy Award-winning score by Jeremy Zuckerman, this special anniversary edition presents a two-hour visual journey through all three seasons of the iconic animated series. Projected on a full-size cinema screen, the performance includes new elements and artistic surprises that offer a fresh perspective on the show's enduring legacy. Fans will relive pivotal moments—from Aang's awakening in the iceberg to the final battle against Fire Lord Ozai—through music that heightens every emotional beat.

Since its premiere in 2005, Avatar: The Last Airbender has become a cultural phenomenon, celebrated for its layered characters, rich world-building, and thoughtful exploration of themes such as identity, balance, war, and redemption. The franchise has expanded to include the spin-off series The Legend of Korra, the upcoming Avatar: Seven Havens, several bestselling book series, an anticipated theatrical film, and this live orchestra tour. This anniversary concert is a powerful tribute to the show's enduring legacy and global fan base.

Zuckerman's powerful compositions – performed live by a full orchestra – span the series' three acclaimed “Books” (Water, Earth, and Fire), evoking the emotional journey of Aang, Katara, Sokka, Toph, Zuko, and Iroh as they unite to bring peace to a fractured world.

“When I started work on Avatar: The Last Airbender, it was a dream to have the music performed by an orchestra,” said composer Jeremy Zuckerman. “Now, over 20 years later, with the concert tour, that dream has come true in a way I never could have imagined. It's profound for me to see the Avatar community of fans — so wonderfully diverse — come together to celebrate the show through its music. The atmosphere of joy at the concerts is unlike anything I've ever experienced. I'm elated that more people will continue to share in it.

Love Theater in Miami? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More