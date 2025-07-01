AT THE WEDDING by Bryna Turner to Make South Florida Premiere at Island City Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Island City Stage will close its 2024–25 season with the South Florida premiere of At the Wedding by Bryna Turner, running August 21 through September 21 at the company’s home in Wilton Manors. Directed by Artistic Director Andy Rogow, the bittersweet comedy invites audiences to a celebration filled with laughter, longing, and lingering heartbreak.

Set during one emotionally charged evening, At the Wedding follows Carlo, a sardonic, self-deprecating woman who finds herself at her ex-girlfriend’s wedding—to a man. As Carlo navigates the complex terrain of loss, desire, and resilience, she encounters old flames, reluctant party guests, and unexpected moments of connection that lead her toward something like hope.

The cast features Hannah Benitez as Carlo, joined by Sandi Stock, Hannah Hayley, Timothy Mark Davis, Sheena O. Murray, Elizabeth Price, and Steven Guez.

“This play is ideal for summer—it’s sharp, funny, and surprisingly heartfelt,” said Rogow. “Anyone who has ever been through a breakup or felt out of place at a party will see themselves in this story. It’s full of familiar faces: the perfect bridesmaid, the drunk mother-of-the-bride, the jaded sibling, the lovestruck guest—it’s all there.”

Originally produced by Lincoln Center Theater in 2022, At the Wedding received critical praise for its wit and poignancy. The New York Times called it “fresh and trenchant,” while New York Theatre Guide noted its “wisecracking and wisdom-sharing about the unbreakable bond between love and pain.”

The production is co-produced by Sue Wilder & Russell Vance, with additional support from Scott Bennett, Trevor & Margie Fried, and the DC Allen & Ken Flick No Gay Hate Fund at Our Fund Foundation.

Individual tickets start at $43. A Mimosa Sunday Brunch will be offered on August 31 for $55, and a Women’s Night at the Theatre is set for September 7. The play runs 75 minutes with no intermission.

For tickets and more information, visit islandcitystage.org, call (954) 928-9800, or email boxoffice@islandcitystage.org.

