Tickets On Sale For Cirque Du Soleil's Newest Show LUDÕ At VidantaWorld Nuevo Vallarta

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group and Grupo Vidanta has revealed that tickets are now available to the general public for LUDÕ, an all-new, resident Cirque du Soleil production debuting December 12, 2025, at VidantaWorld Nuevo Vallarta. This highly anticipated show marks the second resident Cirque du Soleil production in Mexico, following the enduring success of JOYÀ at Vidanta Riviera Maya. LUDÕ is Cirque du Soleil's is the first aquatic creation since the acclaimed "O," offering a never-before-seen experience.

Set within BON Luxury Theme Park, LUDÕ invites audiences into a mesmerizing world where water defies gravity, storytelling transcends imagination, and luxury is part of the experience. Blending breathtaking underwater performances, gravity-defying acrobatics, stunning visual effects, live music, and unparalleled luxury gastronomy, LUDÕ delivers a multi-sensory journey unlike anything Cirque du Soleil has done before.

"LUDÕ represents a bold new era for Cirque du Soleil," said Daniel Lamarre, President & Chief Executive Officer, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. "This production is a testament to what's possible when two visionary brands-Cirque du Soleil and Vidanta-join forces to elevate live entertainment on a global scale."

Designed for an intimate experience, LUDÕ will be performed in a custom-built, 696-seat theater equipped with equipped with cutting-edge aquatic technology and immersive sound design. From a culinary experience woven into the story and underwater imagery to aerial performances and live music, each act explores the emotional depth and theatrical power of water as a medium.

"LUDÕ isn't simply a new show-it's a revolutionary milestone in global entertainment, born from the visionary partnership between VidantaWorld and Cirque du Soleil," said Iván Chávez, Executive Vice President of Grupo Vidanta. "This production celebrates Mexico's limitless creativity and redefines what audiences can expect from live entertainment. At VidantaWorld, we are incredibly proud to bring such an awe-inspiring and innovative spectacle to the world, right here in Nuevo Vallarta.

Directed by Michel Laprise, the Creative Guide at Cirque du Soleil, LUDÕ will run year-round with more than 300 performances annually, establishing itself as a must-see attraction for international travelers and Cirque fans alike. "Water is a limitless element-it holds memory, transforms shape, and defies gravity," said Laprise. "With LUDÕ, we dive into these possibilities and push creative boundaries like never before."

LUDÕ Experience Tiers

Guests can choose from four ticket options:

VIP Show, Dinner & Champagne - Includes a three-course gourmet dinner, unlimited champagne, early theater access, premium seating, SkyDream Parks Gondola transportation, a welcome cocktail at Ixora Floating Lounge, and a commemorative gift.

Show, Dinner & Champagne - Includes a three-course dinner and half bottle of champagne per adult.

VIP Champagne & Tapas - Balcony seating with a curated selection of seven gourmet appetizers and choice of champagne, wine, or soft drinks.

Balcony Show-Only - Show access with snacks and drinks available for purchase.

LUDÕ will be showcased within the extraordinary setting of VidantaWorld's BON Luxury Theme Park, located just 10 minutes from the Puerto Vallarta International Airport in Nuevo Vallarta. BON Luxury Theme Park, the world's first luxury nature and beach theme park, promises a stunning blend of natural wonders, luxurious amenities, and visionary design. While BON is scheduled to fully open later in 2026, LUDÕ will provide guests with an exclusive early glimpse into the spectacular future of this groundbreaking destination, solidifying VidantaWorld Nuevo Vallarta as a world-class entertainment landmark.

