Kaskade and Festication Announce SUN SOAKED Festival

Kaskade in partnership with Festication, the promoter powerhouse team between Disco Donnie Presents and Feyline, are proud to announce the debut of Kaskade's Sun Soaked destination festival. Sun Soaked is set to take place at the stunning all-inclusive Four Diamond Paradisus Resort and Four Diamond Fiesta Americana Condesa in Cancún, Mexico, December 16 - 18, 2022. The festival website will feature a variety of hotel packages at both hotels when tickets go on sale May 10.

As a multi GRAMMY® Award-nominated singer, songwriter, producer and remixer Kaskade is a titan in the dance music world, and a groundbreaking innovator in the music industry as a whole. Teaming up for the first time with Festication, Kaskade will curate the full lineup for Sun Soaked, glistening with his favorite artists as well as frequent collaborators, all catered to his dedicated fanbase. Keeping the fan experience in mind as the biggest priority, Festications' are carefully curated truly one-of-a-kind day-to-night experiences. Fans can expect the stage production to be mind blowing and ensure that there will be no set time conflicts.

"Sun Soaked has become a unicorn in an over saturated festival world. A perfect trinity of sun, water + sand. When we add music, everyone gets a day where they are elevated. Most people feel at least 3x better than normal (*not a scientific fact but most likely true). I'm so excited to bring Sun Soaked to such a special location in Cancun, Mexico. The chance to stretch it out and see where we can take this vibe is something that is going to be extraordinary. I cannot wait to share it with you." -Kaskade

Fans looking to escape winter can count on Sun Soaked being an irresistible getaway especially since it's designed to deliver the highest quality fan experience. Each guest is considered a VIP and the Festication experience reflects that mission. Packages start at $994 per person and include three nights' stay at either resort with all inclusive meals and drinks (including alcohol), transportation to and from the resort, and access to every show throughout the weekend. Attendees will be able to revel in pool parties, after parties with surprise guests, and leisure time on exquisite beaches. Sun Soaked also offers add-ons of exciting adventures off the beaten path, including catamaran expeditions, tours of Mexico's famous Cenotes and many other excursions.

Following the excitement of Excision's Paradise Blue and Illenium's Ember Shores, Sun Soaked is now the third in a series of destination and artist curated events presented by Festication, a brand founded by Disco Donnie Presents, and Feyline who share a combined 75 years of experience in live events and festivals. After an overwhelmingly positive response with their 2021 launch, Festication is quickly becoming a highly in demand entity.

Disco Donnie Presents and Feyline have fostered relationships with some of the finest resort properties around the world, combined with top-tier production in each and sets from today's best headliners, Festication brings unforgettable super-fan experiences to life and memories to last a lifetime. Fesication provides a different way to see your favorite artists - especially when you add a dash of wanderlust.