WKNO Delivers Instructional Education Programs For Mid-South Students

WKNO partners with The Tennessee Department of Education and Shelby County Schools to provide at home instructional content for our Mid-South Students during school closures. WKNO began airing the weekday schedule on WKNO 10.1 today (Monday, March 30) from 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p. m.

"WKNO is pleased to be working with the Shelby County Schools and the Tennessee Department of Education to provide instructional educational programs to the students and parents in our community who are sheltering at home due to the virus outbreak," says Charles McLarty, WKNO CEO.

WKNO is working with the Shelby County Schools who will be providing 5 hours of at home learning programming per weekday beginning Monday, March 30. The local NBC affiliate is airing the same content in the mornings on their secondary channel. The instructional programming will air in the afternoons on our main channel, WKNO Channel 10. WKNO began the weekday airing on WKNO 10.1 today (Monday, March 30) from 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p. m.

"As more districts address the potential for long-term school closure, it is essential to find ways to address digital disparities and continue to provide learning opportunities and critical services to our students," said Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Joris M. Ray.





