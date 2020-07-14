Video Added to Theatre Memphis Youth Virtual Experiences

A new 20 minute virtual experience video has been added to the playlist of previous experience videos by theatre Memphis at www.theatrememphis.org/lets-play. The latest video follows Theatre Memphis assistant technical director Sky Bradley as they construct a proscenium box to embellish and video record the finished product and "scene" created by the user.

Let's PLAY! Is a series of virtual, instructional videos produced by Theatre Memphis which began June 29, 2020. Provided by the Theatre Memphis Department of Outreach and Education and presented by Theatre Memphis staff, the experiences combine a task based learning component with a presentation based final product. Other experiences currently available deal with costume building and lighting elements ... all important elements to theatre.

Each experience will allow students to learn a skill, either by creating something tangible using a list of supplies, or by creating a performance piece using what they've created. Each video will culminate with a prompt for a performance or presentation opportunity that can be documented and sent back to Theatre Memphis for review. Costuming, lighting, set painting and many more opportunities will be presented as Summer offerings.



Each experience costs $25 dollars, which, in most cases, also includes some supplies necessary for the completion of the project. You may also be required to have some of your own supplies on hand, so please read the descriptions carefully before you sign up! Experiences should only be shared with members of your household. "We appreciate not sharing access with other households as a goodwill gesture towards Theatre Memphis," says Outreach and Education Director at Theatre Memphis, Lena Wallace Black. All proceeds from these virtual experiences will go to the Theatre Memphis Department of Outreach and Education to make up for lost profits from cancelled Summer programming.

To order an experience, please email showagon@theatrememphis.org for more information. Please note that some experiences may require a waiting period of a few days in order to gather necessary supplies. Experiences can be ordered with non-contact pick up of supplies at Theatre Memphis, 630 Perkins Extd., Monday- Friday, 9 AM- 5 PM.

